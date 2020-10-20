For garlic powder, a working seasoning finally gets its turn in the spice limelight

“I really wanted it in our lineup because I use it and love it and think it really elevates the flavor of a dish, especially savory baked goods like cornbread,” says Burlap & Barrel cofounder Ori Zohar. “And when we looked at what the cooks were actually using, we realized that everyone has garlic powder in their pantry. But, at the same time, a big consideration for inclusion in our spice lineup is always to pick spices that are really flavorful and have a great story, and garlic powder is typically neither of those things.”

But a trip to Vietnam early last year found Zohar and business partner Ethan Frisch tasting a garlic that met their standards and was worth preserving for their customers.

“There was a group of farmers growing purple-stripe garlic, so we tried it,” says Zohar. “Theirs was much more fragrant and had a more concentrated garlic flavor than the larger Chinese-grown type. As it dries, it produces notes of lemongrass and basil. We knew this could change the haters’ perceptions of what ground garlic could be like.”

Indeed, its story starts as being cast as a cheap, convenient way to add flavor to humble food—a reputation it suffered from for many years—and being denigrated for how it compares to its fresh counterpart. Now it’s lauded by social media cooking stars and has bespoke versions sold by discerning spice companies. Prized once again for its indispensability, you could say that garlic powder has finally arrived. But then again, it never really went anywhere. Like that dependable working actor—you know their face but not their name—whose career we don’t appreciate until it outlasts that of the flashier movie stars, garlic powder was under our noses the whole time, waiting for us to realize what a good thing we’ve always had.