Grilled cheese with tomato jam

If you’re like me, you want to keep on tasting summer for at least another couple of weeks. I am especially reluctant to say goodbye to the many shades of homegrown tomatoes I’ve been stuffing myself silly with for the past two months.

Luckily, I still have quite a bit of fruit on my vines (a benefit of planting late this year). While I plan on making much of it into sauce, I’m also turning some of these juicy orbs into a jam.

Tomato jam requires just a handful of ingredients and minimal effort, and it is as easy as making applesauce. All you need are ripe tomatoes, some warm spices, a sharp knife, a heavy sauce pot and patience for a few hours as the jam cooks.

Most recipes call for using plum or Roma tomatoes, but I used a combination of yellow, purple and red heirlooms, with a few cherry tomatoes thrown in for good measure. Feel free to play around with the spices—grated ginger and red pepper flakes add some heat while vinegar counterbalances the sweetness.

You also could add cloves, paprika, coriander or allspice.

This recipe makes two 8-ounce jars of jam that will keep for a couple of weeks in the refrigerator or for months if processed in a hot-water bath.

The jam can be spread on toast or biscuits, spooned on top of eggs or cheese, or used as a condiment for meat. But it’s especially good slathered inside a crispy grilled cheese sandwich, with more on the side for dipping.