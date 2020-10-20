The best garlic powder brands and how to use them

Though you might think all garlic powders are the same or at least interchangeable, you’d be surprised at the variation across brands. Different garlic powders exist in a rainbow of colors—from eggshell-white to gray–lilac—and possess textures from true powders to more iodized-salt-like grains. There are even discrepancies in how much to use to equate to one clove of fresh garlic; some brands recommend 1/8 teaspoon while others go up to 1/2 teaspoon.

For the most part, I found four brands to be the most similar: McCormick, McCormick Organic, Spice Hunter Organic and Frontier Co-op Organic. All four had a similar granular texture and tasted predominantly of raw garlic, so use them in place of raw garlic, being sure to bloom them in whatever cooking fat you’re using to wake them up. Chef Merito was equal in texture but had a slightly more heady aroma, most likely from the added garlic oil in which the garlic was fried before being dehydrated.