Fredericksburg-area artist receives grant from Virginia Artist Relief Fellowship Program

Lorie McCown recently received a “chunk of happy news,” when she opened a letter stating she would receive a $5,000 grant as part of a program to help visual artists in Virginia impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was a nice surprise,” said McCown, whose primary medium is textiles.
McCown, a Spotsylvania County resident, was among 40 artists who received a grant from the Virginia Artist Relief Fellowship Program. The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts received more than 350 applications for the program, according to a news release.
Gov. Ralph Northam, first lady Pamela Northam and Virginia Museum of Fine Arts Director and CEO Alex Nyerges announced the recipients in late August.
“Art has a way of bringing people together—something we need now more than ever,” said Gov. Northam in the news release. “These grant recipients hail from more than 20 different cities and towns across the commonwealth, and Pam and I are proud to help support their important work.”
McCown said the grant has helped her in the wake of opportunities lost to the pandemic.
“Many of us lost gallery openings, teaching workshops and things like that,” said McCown, whose own teaching engagements have been canceled or postponed. “It was very, very nice to get something positive. It helped a ton.”
“Artists’ livelihoods and their ability to continue making art have been directly impacted by canceled exhibitions and gallery and museum closures as a result of the pandemic,” said Nyerges in the news release. “We sought to use resources we have available to help sustain artists in Virginia through this critical time.”
Though her art is a solo endeavor, McCown said the coronavirus has affected her work in ways beyond cancellations and closures.
In the early days of the pandemic, the proficient sewer crafted face masks to give to those who needed or requested them, she said.
“I had the resources and a chunk of time. I probably made about 250 masks,” said McCown, who added that she’s had more time for reflection while sewing.
She also misses meeting with fellow artists, she said. Though her fiber group has started meeting on Zoom, in-person “interaction with other creatives has been very much missed.”
McCown said the best way to view her work is to visit her website at loriemccown.com.
Recipients were selected by a jury made up of three staff members at VMFA: Valerie Cassel Oliver, Sydney and Frances Lewis Family Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art; Natasha Campbell, head of the museum’s fellowship program; and Jeffrey Allison, head of statewide programs.
The Virginia Artist Relief Fellowship Program is funded using the accrued excess balance of the museum’s existing Artist Fellowship Endowment, which was established in 1941 through a gift made by the late John Lee Pratt of Fredericksburg. Pratt stipulated that the funds be used to support Virginia’s professional artists, as well as art and art history students, and not for other purposes. Through this endowment, VMFA has awarded nearly $5.8 million to Virginia artists over the past 80 years, according to the release.
To learn more about the Virginia Artist Relief Fellowship Program, visit VMFA.museum/visual-artist-relief-program.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!