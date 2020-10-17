Fredericksburg-area artist receives grant from Virginia Artist Relief Fellowship Program

“Artists’ livelihoods and their ability to continue making art have been directly impacted by canceled exhibitions and gallery and museum closures as a result of the pandemic,” said Nyerges in the news release. “We sought to use resources we have available to help sustain artists in Virginia through this critical time.”

Though her art is a solo endeavor, McCown said the coronavirus has affected her work in ways beyond cancellations and closures.

In the early days of the pandemic, the proficient sewer crafted face masks to give to those who needed or requested them, she said.

“I had the resources and a chunk of time. I probably made about 250 masks,” said McCown, who added that she’s had more time for reflection while sewing.

She also misses meeting with fellow artists, she said. Though her fiber group has started meeting on Zoom, in-person “interaction with other creatives has been very much missed.”

McCown said the best way to view her work is to visit her website at loriemccown.com.