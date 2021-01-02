Fredericksburg-area photographers shine in annual Scenic Virginia contest

In the strangest of years, the scenic beauty of the commonwealth proved to be a source of comfort and delight for many Virginians.

“In 2020, more often than in any past year, we heard that Virginia’s incredible scenic resources were providing a soothing tonic for mind, body and spirit,” said Leighton Powell, executive director of Scenic Virginia. “With that in mind, we are thrilled to share the winners and honorable mentions of ... our 13th annual photo contest. These represent the best of the best of the photos received this year.”

Three Fredericksburg-area photographers were among the winners.

Jeanne Jackson of Spotsylvania County took the top prize in the Farms & Open Spaces category. Her winning photo, “Spring Snow,” was taken off Plank Road in Spotsylvania.

“I had noticed forsythia bushes blooming near the weathered barn and was anticipating spring. When this late snow started falling, I wanted to capture the contrast of the snow and the blossoms against the barn. The snow filtered the light beautifully. There is a gentle solitude and silence you find only when surrounded by a snow-covered world,” Jackson wrote. “While I have photographed this barn many times, I never tire of capturing it in the ever-changing light brought on by weather, season or time of day.”