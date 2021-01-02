Fredericksburg-area photographers shine in annual Scenic Virginia contest

In the strangest of years, the scenic beauty of the commonwealth proved to be a source of comfort and delight for many Virginians.
“In 2020, more often than in any past year, we heard that Virginia’s incredible scenic resources were providing a soothing tonic for mind, body and spirit,” said Leighton Powell, executive director of Scenic Virginia. “With that in mind, we are thrilled to share the winners and honorable mentions of ... our 13th annual photo contest. These represent the best of the best of the photos received this year.”
Three Fredericksburg-area photographers were among the winners.
Jeanne Jackson of Spotsylvania County took the top prize in the Farms & Open Spaces category. Her winning photo, “Spring Snow,” was taken off Plank Road in Spotsylvania.
“I had noticed forsythia bushes blooming near the weathered barn and was anticipating spring. When this late snow started falling, I wanted to capture the contrast of the snow and the blossoms against the barn. The snow filtered the light beautifully. There is a gentle solitude and silence you find only when surrounded by a snow-covered world,” Jackson wrote. “While I have photographed this barn many times, I never tire of capturing it in the ever-changing light brought on by weather, season or time of day.”
Stafford County resident Wayne Butler won in the Highways & Byways category for his photo, “Potomac Run.”
“Potomac Run is an enchanting road that runs along a wooded ridgeline close to my home in Eastern Virginia,” Butler wrote. “On my way into town one morning, the road was particularly vibrant as the trees were peaking in golden color. I put my morning commute on hold and parked and walked into position to capture the composition that I had envisioned for so long.”
Fredericksburg resident Fritzi Newton’s “Shenandoah Sunset” was the top photo in the Mountains & Valleys category.
“We were camping with friends at Big Meadows in Shenandoah National Park. On a particularly lovely evening, we decided to take a sunset hike to Black Rock,” Newton wrote. “The beauty we encountered—the rich colors, the golden light shining through the leaves, and the incomparable mountain ridges—left us speechless.”
Several local photographers’ works earned honorable mentions:
- “Good Morning Culpeper,” “Blue Ridge Sunset,” “Golden Daybreak” and “Serene Morning on the Farm” by Robert Golub of Culpeper
- “Chancellorsville Golden Sunrise” by Stafford resident Buddy Secor
- “Mid-July Sunrise in the Shenandoah,” “Shad Run on the Rappahannock River” and “Late Fall on the Rappahannock River” by Fredericksburg resident Edward Episcopo
- “Leaping Onto the Heron Highway” and “Sunrise Reflections on the Rappahannock” by city resident Raymie Chapman
- “Shenandoah Sunset” by Beth Delahoussaye of Locust Grove
- “The Colors of Spring” and “Morning Social” by Theresa Rasmussen of Fredericksburg
- “Winter White” by city resident C. Renee Martin.
In recognition of the 50th anniversary of the Virginia Scenic Rivers Program managed by the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation, Scenic Virginia limited entries in the Rivers & Waterways to photos taken along designated Scenic Rivers.
Judges for the 2020 contest were Ben Greenberg, a professional photographer and author of “Natural Virginia”; Judy Watkins, special projects manager at Virginia Tourism Corporation; Tom Saunders, a professional photographer recently retired from the Virginia Department of Transportation; and Eugenia Anderson–Ellis, a Scenic Virginia Advisory Board member and former president.
Notecard sets of the winning photos are available for purchase. A set of 10 cards (one of each winning photo) is $20, plus $5 for shipping and handling. Shipping is prorated for multiple-set orders. To place an order, contact Scenic Virginia at email@scenicvirginia.org.
Scenic Virginia is the only statewide conservation group dedicated solely to preserving, protecting and enhancing the scenic beauty of the Commonwealth, with a particular focus on the preservation of significant views and vistas.
To learn more about the organization, visit scenicvirginia.org.