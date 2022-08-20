Fredericksburg Regional Chamber awards scholarships

From staff reports
The Fredericksburg Regional Chamber, in partnership with Go Virginia, public schools in Fredericksburg and Stafford, Caroline, Spotsylvania and King George counties, Germanna Community College and University of Mary Washington, hosted an Intern Expo for the first time this year. The expo put on display 50 local businesses seeking interns, externs and apprentices, and almost 500 local high school and college students explored those opportunities.
A scholarship application opportunity was offered to any student who attended the Intern Expo. The applicant pool was strong, and two winners were decided on by the Workforce Now Scholarship committee.
Gabrielle Williams and Jamal Johnson Jr. were awarded scholarships at the quarterly chamber member meeting in July at Stevenson Ridge.
Gabrielle attends Williams Preparatory Academy where she is homeschooled. She has also taken coursework at Germanna Community College. She plans to graduate from high school with college credits in May 2023.
People are also reading…
Johnson graduated from King George High School in May of this year. He is the first to graduate high school in his immediate family and the first in his extended family to attend college.