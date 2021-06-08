Gordonsville still celebrates its fried chicken bona fides

The spirit of the waiter carriers from the 1800s lives on in Gordonsville’s annual Fried Chicken Festival, scheduled this year for Oct. 2.

Begun in 2012, the festival features the 5K Chicken Run in the morning with a 1K for children, fried chicken dinners at the Fire Company Fairgrounds in the afternoon, and cook-offs for best fried chicken and pies. This year’s festival will also celebrate Gordonsville’s 150th anniversary.

“It’s a fun time,” said Deborah Kendall, Gordonsville’s town manager. “Folks come out and enjoy the food.” Between 2,000–3,000 visitors attend each year, depending on the weather, she said. Admission and parking are free.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

If you do not want to wait until October to enjoy local fried chicken, Gordonsville now features a new restaurant, Champion Ice House, just opened May 15. It is already a big hit with locals, according to General Manager Ken MacGregor.

The menu features many fried chicken dishes, as well as sandwiches, salads, and sides and beer from Champion Brewery in Charlottesville, all served with a large helping of traditional southern hospitality, MacGregor said. And, lest anyone forget how it all got started, a whole wall is devoted to photos of the waiter carriers, still serving customers in the spirit of hospitality all these years later.