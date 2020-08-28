Guide to pronouncing some of the peculiar names in the Fredericksburg area

Every place has its share of peculiar place names, and the Fredericksburg area is no different. As a bonus, we’ve tossed in some new business names that folks might be pronouncing incorrectly.
PLACE NAMES
Aquia —(a-KWI-a) This is not a group of people who sing in a church. And it’s not used by someone who’s about to buy something (“I’m going to Carl’s to ‘aquia’ a small cone.”) This area of North Stafford is named for the Algonquin Indian word for “gulls”—as in the birds.
Buena Vista—(BEW-nuh vis-tah) Everywhere else in the world, the first part of this mountain city’s name would probably be pronounced BWAY-nuh. But, you’re in Virginia now.
Bumpass—(BUMP-us). Trust us on the pronunciation of this area of Louisa County. We can’t go into details about it in a family newspaper. Just take our word for it.
Catharpin Road—(kuh-THAR-pin). Some folks in Spotsylvania County pronounce it this way. Others say it’s “CAT-harpin, “ which is how Prince William residents pronounce a place in the western part of their county. We think it’s weird either way, but, then again, we didn’t take linguistics.
Callao—(CAL-ee-oh.) The name of this community in Northumberland County sort of rhymes with tally-ho.
Carmel Church—(CAR-mul). Don’t confuse this Caroline County area with Carmel-by-the-Sea, Calif., where Clint Eastwood was once mayor. You can be sure mispronouncing it won’t make anyone’s day.
Culpeper—(CUL-pepper). The name of the county and town is not pronounced “culpeeper, “ though we would chuckle to ourselves if it was.
Dahlgren—(DOLL-grun). This King George County area is home to the Naval Surface Warfare Center, where many in the area work. It’s named for John Adolphus Dahlgren, a Union naval commander. Some pronounce it “DOWL-grin, “ but they’re just wrong. Don’t believe us? Ask the Navy.
Dogue—(DOHG). Another area of King George. Don’t mistake it for a canine. In Virginia, we call those “dawgs.”
Dumfries—(DUM-freeze). A friend of ours likes to call this Prince William County town “Dumb fries, “ which not only is incorrect but leads us to ask important questions: “Are there smart fries? And, if so, do they contain fewer carbs than other fries?”
Falmouth—(FOWL-muth). If you don’t know how to pronounce this area of southern Stafford County, you’ll surely be pegged as a newcomer. Don’t call it “FALL-meth, “ or we’ll label you a “foul mouth.”
Fauquier—(faw-KYEER). The name of this county may be odd, but don’t call it “Faw-QUEER.”
Henrico—(hen-RYE-ko.) Many newcomers call this county that curves around Richmond hen-REE-ko.
Kilmarnock—(KIL-mar-NUCK.) This Northern Neck town makes a great daytrip destination, so make sure you’re saying the name right.
Leavells Road—(LEV-els). This is in Spotsylvania. Call it “LEAVE-els, “ and your neighbors may wonder why you don’t just leave.
Massaponax—(mass-a-PON-icks). An area in Spotsylvania. Don’t call it Massa-PO-nacks—especially if you’re a Yankee.
Machodoc—(muh-CHO-dock).
Mattaponi—(matta-po-NIGH). The name of a river and Indian tribe. It’s not “MATTA-pony, “ though famous racehorse Secretariat was born in Caroline County. Also, you might see the Matta, Po and Ni rivers as you pass through Spotsylvania on Interstate 95.
Menokin—(muh-NO-kin.) Before the Menokin plantation (home of Francis
Lightfoot Lee) was developed, this area along Cat Point Creek was home to the Rappahannock Indian Tribe.
Occoquan—(OCK-ka-kwan). This Prince William town sits by the river of the same name, where it flows into the Potomac River. It’s Indian for “at the end of the water.”
Quantico—(KWAN-ti-ko). This is the site of the large Marine Corps base that straddles the Stafford-Prince William Fauquier line. The name has Indian origins. It means “by the large stream.” We gather this means the Potomac River, which is kinda large.
Sophia Street—(so-FIE-a). As with Falmouth, mispronouncing this downtown Fredericksburg street is easy—and a sure way for locals to pick a newcomer out of a crowd.
Spotsylvania—(spot-sil-VAIN-ya). The features editor of this newspaper has to spell out the name of this county when she tells someone her address. A catalog telemarketer once asked her if it was the home of vampire dogs (Spot + Transylvania).
Sumerduck—There’s only one “m” here, but the name of this Fauquier village village is still pronounced “summer.”
Thornburg—No “s, “ please. This area of Spotsylvania is not a “burg of thorns.” Who would want to live in a burg of thorns, anyway?
BUSINESS NAMES
With several new grocers opening in the region, the area now boasts at least three grocers with four-letter names that you may find yourself saying incorrectly. But never fear, here’s a key:
Aldi—A national chain with several local sites that focuses on “easy and affordable” foods, its name is ALL-dee, not AL-dee.
Lidl—The name of this European market that’s relatively new to the region rhymes with needle. So it’s pronounced LEE-dle, not LIE-dle.
Weis—This grocery store’s name is WISE, like an owl, not W-ICE or WEE-se.
There are plenty of local businesses whose pronunciations may get jumbled.
Here are a few others:
Bonchon Chicken:
Don’t say the “ch.” Instead, say “bon-SHON.”
Fu Kien Gourmet:
You do not have say a bad word to say the name of this mainstay Chinese restaurant on U.S. 1 in Fredericksburg. It’s something like “FOO-key-in.”
Castiglia’s:
Even longtime locals may say this one wrong. Don’t pronounce the “g” or the “l” here. It’s “ca-STEE-uhs.”
Chipotle:
Despite the popularity of this Mexican grill, some people still say its name wrong. It’s “chuh-POAT-lay.”
Foode:
This downtown Fredericksburg favorite is pronounced “foodie.”
Giuseppe’s Italian:
Say “juh-ZEP-ees” when referring to this Italian eatery in Ruther Glen.
Poke Sushi Bowl:
The popular sushi chain with a site in Fredericksburg’s Central Park is pronounced “poh-keh,” not pokey or poke.
