At Powell Wellness Center, boxers slug effects of Parkinson's disease

“The program has been very helpful to me,” said Patricia Dorn, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2017. “The beauty of the program is that it doesn’t do just one thing. You work on brain exercises, balance, strength training, agility, range of motion. There are many facets that come together in that class.”

The retired Navy nurse had participated in a previous, less intense Pedaling for Parkinson’s class at Powell, but participation fizzled out and it was discontinued. Dorn had experienced some severe movement limitation in her right arm, along with a lot of pain, which she tried to address with several months of focused physical therapy.

“But the physical therapy never gave me full range of motion, and even when I started the Rock Steady boxing class, I was afraid I wouldn’t be able to do it because I couldn’t use my right arm,” she said. “But I kept at it, and they worked with me, and before I knew it I had much improved range of motion, much more than the physical therapy had done. For me, since my right arm is my dominant arm, that is huge.”

The new Rock Steady class, although delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, began at Powell earlier this year, after instructor Bobby Zajkowski was certified by the Rock Steady nonprofit.