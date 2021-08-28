At Powell Wellness Center, boxers slug effects of Parkinson's disease

Rocky Balboa, Hollywood’s iconic boxer, said in his sixth movie, “The world ain’t all sunshine and rainbows. It’s a very mean and nasty place, and I don’t care how tough you are, it will beat you to your knees and keep you there permanently if you let it. You, me or nobody is gonna hit as hard as life.”
Those words ring true for a group of boxers in Culpeper, but they aren’t battling an adversary like Apollo Creed or Clubber Lang. Instead, they’re beating back the effects of Parkinson’s disease, an incurable, progressive nervous-system disorder.
These hardy souls’ attitude aligns with the rest of what Rocky said: “But it ain’t about how hard you hit. It’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward. That’s how winning is done!”
More than 1 million Americans are diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, and about 60,000 new cases are identified each year. So says Rock Steady, an Indiana-based nonprofit that developed a method of noncontact boxing to improve the quality of life for people living with the disease.
Every Tuesday and Thursday, about eight participants gather for a Rock Steady Boxing class in an exercise room at Culpeper’s Powell Wellness Center, running through a raft of agility and movement exercises—including boxing—to combat their deterioration in motor skills, balance, speech and sensory function.
“The program has been very helpful to me,” said Patricia Dorn, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2017. “The beauty of the program is that it doesn’t do just one thing. You work on brain exercises, balance, strength training, agility, range of motion. There are many facets that come together in that class.”
The retired Navy nurse had participated in a previous, less intense Pedaling for Parkinson’s class at Powell, but participation fizzled out and it was discontinued. Dorn had experienced some severe movement limitation in her right arm, along with a lot of pain, which she tried to address with several months of focused physical therapy.
“But the physical therapy never gave me full range of motion, and even when I started the Rock Steady boxing class, I was afraid I wouldn’t be able to do it because I couldn’t use my right arm,” she said. “But I kept at it, and they worked with me, and before I knew it I had much improved range of motion, much more than the physical therapy had done. For me, since my right arm is my dominant arm, that is huge.”
The new Rock Steady class, although delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, began at Powell earlier this year, after instructor Bobby Zajkowski was certified by the Rock Steady nonprofit.
“It was courses eight hours a day for two days to get certified,” Zajkowski said. “I was in a Zoom class with 12 or 15 other health professionals, learning about Parkinson’s and helping people condition for the best agility, speed, muscular endurance, hand-eye coordination, footwork and overall strength. It has to be rigorous in order to extend the capabilities of those in the class.”
Zajkowski, a Culpeper native and graduate of Culpeper County High School, has a degree in exercise science in addition to his Rock Steady certification.
To take the class, participants must have a doctor’s referral. For members of Powell Wellness, the class costs $50 per month; for nonmembers, the cost is $100 per month. An additional $50 fee pays for equipment; boxing gloves, hand wraps and a T-shirt.
Powell Wellness Center answered residents’ demand to provide such a class after examining data that confirmed the ability of intense exercise, such as boxing, to help slow progression of Parkinson’s disease, Zajkowski said.
“It’s an ongoing class with check-ins and re-tests throughout to assess progress,” he said. “Nobody has shown any signs of wanting to stop. The more people we get, we’ll find more time slots to add sessions and keep it going.”
Zajkowski’s favorite part of the class is the beginning, when everyone sits in a circle and shares some of their experiences since their last meeting.
“I enjoy getting to know them and seeing them in a community that cares about them, and others they can relate to,” he said. “It’s a joy to see them work so hard and see that light bulb go off when they see it’s working for them, it’s making a difference.”
Rock Steady classes are also offered in Fredericksburg, Charlottesville, Warrenton and Northern Virginia. To find a class, go to rocksteadyboxing.org.
