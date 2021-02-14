Dr. Yum Project joins national Veggies Early & Often campaign

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The Dr. Yum Project has joined Partnership for a Healthy America to launch a national Veggies Early & Often program to encourage kids to eat more vegetables and to help adults identify the most nutritious products.

The campaign aims to transform the food landscape for society’s youngest eaters by giving consumers a reliable indicator that products marketed as having vegetables actually have them in significant amounts, according to a press release.

It also calls on brands and organizations to prioritize a veggie-forward approach.

To increase consumption of vegetables among children up to age 5, the Partnership created an icon that companies can use on their packaging if products meet the nutritional criteria based on the 2020 dietary guidelines. The icon features a broccoli crown with PHA’s campaign, “Veggies Early and Often.”

Dr. Nimali Fernando, a pediatrician based in Spotsylvania County who founded the Dr. Yum Project, said she is proud to be part of the new campaign.

“We are honored to work with so many experts to share hands-on information with parents, pediatricians and early childhood educators to make sure this generation gets a strong start to a lifetime of healthy eating,” she said.