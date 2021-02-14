Dr. Yum Project joins national Veggies Early & Often campaign

FROM STAFF REPORTS
The Dr. Yum Project has joined Partnership for a Healthy America to launch a national Veggies Early & Often program to encourage kids to eat more vegetables and to help adults identify the most nutritious products.
The campaign aims to transform the food landscape for society’s youngest eaters by giving consumers a reliable indicator that products marketed as having vegetables actually have them in significant amounts, according to a press release.
It also calls on brands and organizations to prioritize a veggie-forward approach.
To increase consumption of vegetables among children up to age 5, the Partnership created an icon that companies can use on their packaging if products meet the nutritional criteria based on the 2020 dietary guidelines. The icon features a broccoli crown with PHA’s campaign, “Veggies Early and Often.”
Dr. Nimali Fernando, a pediatrician based in Spotsylvania County who founded the Dr. Yum Project, said she is proud to be part of the new campaign.
“We are honored to work with so many experts to share hands-on information with parents, pediatricians and early childhood educators to make sure this generation gets a strong start to a lifetime of healthy eating,” she said.
The Dr. Yum Project is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping families and communities overcome barriers to eating well. Its activities focus on teaching people how to use more fruits, vegetables and whole grains in their cooking; reaching out to at-risk communities; developing curriculum for use in preschools; and working with physicians and other health-care providers on a national scale.
The project’s website, doctoryum.org, also offers recipes, meal plans and a feature that will create a recipe for a participant, using available ingredients.
“Despite vegetables being absolutely critical to a healthy life, infants and toddlers don’t eat nearly enough of them,” said Nancy E. Roman, president and CEO of Partnership for a Healthier America. “There is room for improvement in the retail baby and toddler food marketplace to include affordable products that promote children’s increased acceptance of veggies.”—Cathy Dyson
