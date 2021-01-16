Epilepsy Foundation to host panel event

FROM STAFF REPORTS
The Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia will host a panel event Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. about the often-challenging relationship between those living with epilepsy and the law.
Lowell Evans, the foundation’s regional director for Eastern Virginia, pulled off the road when he felt a seizure coming one night. When he regained consciousness, he found himself in the back of a police car. “There are so many types of different seizures that this officer knew nothing about, so he thought I had been drinking or was intoxicated,” he said in a news release.
Evans, who is Black, says while progress is being made on implicit racial bias, the law must do more to also acknowledge bias against those with cognitive disabilities.
Joining Evans on the panel are Dr. Linda Bright, a human services leader in the state, and Dr. Firas Beitinjaneh, a neurologist and epileptologist who recently sat on the state’s DMV Medical Advisory Board.
Bright will speak on the series of criminal justice reform bills that Gov. Ralph Northam recently signed into law and what these laws mean for the epilepsy community. “You can get a lot done when you are communicating and collaborating with other organizations who understand what the needs are of individuals,” said Bright, whose work in crisis intervention reduces the role police play in responding to people with a health crisis.
People living with epilepsy can do a lot to prevent and better manage their seizures, which in turn minimizes the risk of negative interaction with police and law enforcement. Beitinjaneh will use the event to provide advice on this topic.
Attendees can access the live event and ask questions by visiting the Epilepsy Foundation of Va. Facebook page. A recording will also be available on the Epilepsy Foundation of Va. Youtube channel the next morning.