Epilepsy Foundation to host panel event

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The Epilepsy Foundation of Virginia will host a panel event Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. about the often-challenging relationship between those living with epilepsy and the law.

Lowell Evans, the foundation’s regional director for Eastern Virginia, pulled off the road when he felt a seizure coming one night. When he regained consciousness, he found himself in the back of a police car. “There are so many types of different seizures that this officer knew nothing about, so he thought I had been drinking or was intoxicated,” he said in a news release.

Evans, who is Black, says while progress is being made on implicit racial bias, the law must do more to also acknowledge bias against those with cognitive disabilities.

Joining Evans on the panel are Dr. Linda Bright, a human services leader in the state, and Dr. Firas Beitinjaneh, a neurologist and epileptologist who recently sat on the state’s DMV Medical Advisory Board.