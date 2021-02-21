Fredericksburg-area neonatal units benefit from donations

Donations from families who have seen the extra care the smallest babies need after birth—or those who sadly have suffered losses at that time—are helping others at Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital.

Mary Washington’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit is going to be the beneficiary of The Pogue Agency’s winter fundraiser. The ongoing campaign, which neared the original goal of $20,000 shortly after it began, is a result of the efforts of Jacob Pogue, an associate partner at the Reston-based agency that works with a number of financial groups.

In March 2018, Pogue and his wife, Stacie, lived in Stafford and experienced the NICU services firsthand when their twin boys were born. He said he felt fortunate “to be in a position and with a company like Symmetry Financial group, that values the importance of giving back.”

The fundraiser ends next month, a day before the twins’ third birthday.

The NICU at Mary Washington Hospital is the region’s only Level III facility, equipped to care for premature babies as small as 1 pound and born as young as 23 weeks. The unit also focuses on multiple births, such as the Pogue twins, and babies who need extra help in their first weeks or months of life, according to Mary Washington Healthcare.