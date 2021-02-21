Fredericksburg-area neonatal units benefit from donations

Donations from families who have seen the extra care the smallest babies need after birth—or those who sadly have suffered losses at that time—are helping others at Mary Washington Hospital and Stafford Hospital.
Mary Washington’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit is going to be the beneficiary of The Pogue Agency’s winter fundraiser. The ongoing campaign, which neared the original goal of $20,000 shortly after it began, is a result of the efforts of Jacob Pogue, an associate partner at the Reston-based agency that works with a number of financial groups.
In March 2018, Pogue and his wife, Stacie, lived in Stafford and experienced the NICU services firsthand when their twin boys were born. He said he felt fortunate “to be in a position and with a company like Symmetry Financial group, that values the importance of giving back.”
The fundraiser ends next month, a day before the twins’ third birthday.
The NICU at Mary Washington Hospital is the region’s only Level III facility, equipped to care for premature babies as small as 1 pound and born as young as 23 weeks. The unit also focuses on multiple births, such as the Pogue twins, and babies who need extra help in their first weeks or months of life, according to Mary Washington Healthcare.
The hospital’s NICU has been in operation for more than 25 years and employs a specialized staff, including neonatologists from Children’s National Hospital and a transport team that can go to other area hospitals to get babies who need specialized care.
“This service allows families to remain close to home and their support systems,” according to a press release.
Another donation, by the Schlesinger family, has allowed Stafford Hospital to acquire a CuddleCot, a specialized bassinet that allows families to spend time with their baby after a miscarriage, stillbirth or neonatal death.
“Parents can spend time with their baby, form a bond and say goodbye during this unfortunate time,” said Debra Marinari, director of nursing operations and practice at Stafford Hospital.
The CuddleCot has a quiet cooling unit, allowing the baby to remain in the room with the parents. Along with care from a team of hospital workers, the CuddleCot can be a helpful option for families as they find “a path of healing,” said Tammy Ruiz Ziegler, perinatal bereavement coordinator at Mary Washington Healthcare.
Emily and Mike Schlesinger and their family and friends raised the funds to purchase the system for Stafford Hospital. The Schlesingers lost their son, Mason, before he was born, and a CuddleCot at their hospital was instrumental in allowing the family the time they needed to say hello and goodbye, especially since Mason’s grandparents were coming from across the country.
“I hope this system collects dust, and it is never used, but it was a Godsend for our family in allowing us time with Mason,” said Janice Schlesinger, grandmother to Mason.