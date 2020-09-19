× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Free Health Workshops

A Chronic Disease Self-Management Workshop will begin Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 9 a.m. on Zoom. This workshop will meet approximately 2.5 hours once a week for six weeks. The free, interactive, evidence based workshop will help empower adults to achieve a better quality of life while living with health conditions like heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, depression, memory loss and more. A book is provided at no expense to the participant. Contact Arminda at ap5y@virginia.edu to register. Upon registration, the meeting number and password will be sent to you. Help is provided if you have trouble using Zoom.

A similar program designed specifically for those persons dealing primarily with pain will be held on Thursday mornings beginning Nov. 5. Registration for this free workshop is also through Arminda at ap5y@virginia.edu.

The Arthritis Foundation has developed a Walk with Ease workshop, a free six-week workshop of approximately one hour weekly conference calls. This enhanced, self-directed workshop is open to anyone who can be on their feet for 10 minutes without increased pain. This workshop will begin Monday, Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. Registration is required and can be done by contacting Bonnie at bonnired@comcast.net or 540/547-4824.

These programs are brought to you by the Department of Rehabilitation Services, Virginia Department of Health, Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services, Jefferson Area Board for Aging, Sentara Health and The Population Health Department of UVA Health.