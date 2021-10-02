 Skip to main content
Free webinar to focus on kids and COVID-19
FROM STAFF REPORTS

On Oct. 14 from noon to 1 p.m., the Science Museum of Virginia will team with Virginia Department of Health districts for a question-and-answer session about children and the COVID-19 vaccine. The live event is free and open to the public.

Dr. Catherine Franssen, a neurobiologist and Science Museum life scientist, and Dr. Danny Avula, the state’s vaccination coordinator, will address questions submitted by community members that relate to the science behind the vaccine development, the way it works in the body and the impacts it will have on children in the future.

Community members interested in joining the Zoom-based event must register on the Science Museum’s website. Registration will be open until 10:30 a.m. Oct. 14 and is available to the first 1,000 registrants.

Preregistered attendees will be emailed the link to access the webinar at 11 a.m. on the day of the event. Attendees can submit questions for Avula and Franssen after they register and using the Q&A feature during the event.

The program will be recorded and posted to the Science Museum’s YouTube channel so those unable to attend may access the content at a later date.

