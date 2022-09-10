FROM THE GUT: Find out more about fatty liver

NONALCOHOLIC fatty liver disease, commonly referred to as “fatty liver,” is the accumulation of excessive fat in the liver in the absence of excessive alcohol intake (more than one drink a day for women or more than two drinks a day for men).

Having fatty liver can lead to inflammation, this is called nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

The reason this is scary is because NASH is the second leading indication for liver transplantation in the U.S. and is the fastest growing reason for liver cancer.

Yes, liver cancer.

Because 15–20% of people with NASH are at risk of developing cirrhosis of the liver, this increases the chances of developing liver cancer.

Who gets fatty liver?

Good question. About 1 in 4 Americans has fatty liver and 80–90% of these people have pre-obesity (overweight) or obesity. Most people will decrease the amount of fat in their liver with just 7–10% total body weight loss. This includes weight lost by lifestyle changes, medications and/or surgery.

How will you know if you have it?

You probably won’t know, unless you happen to get an abdominal ultrasound, CT scan or labs drawn, most likely for some other reason.

Fatty liver doesn’t hurt, so you won’t feel soreness or burning. Most of my patients find out their liver enzymes are elevated when they go in for their yearly physical exam.

This leads to a full workup, so we can figure out what’s really going on.

Some people will get an abdominal ultrasound or CT and it will get mentioned—often as an afterthought: “normal pancreas, normal spleen, hyperechoic liver parenchyma. No acute process identified.” That “hyperechoic liver parenchyma” is fat.

I have a normal body weight, so I’m protected, right?

Wrong. About 10–20% of people with fatty liver have a lean body mass index (18–25).

Unfortunately, having fatty liver is an independent risk factor for many conditions. Lean people with fatty liver have been found to have an increased risk of cardiovascular disease and stroke, compared to patients who have fatty liver with pre-obesity (overweight) or obesity.

While patients with obesity are more likely to have fatty liver, cirrhosis, diabetes and chronic kidney disease, we are learning that lean patients with fatty liver may have their own health consequences. In lean patients, the diagnosis of fatty liver is a marker for other impending metabolic abnormalities.

What can you do about it?

I assure you that the pharmaceutical companies are developing a pill to treat this. It may be expensive—and your insurance may not cover it—but it’s coming. Until one of these drugs gets FDA approval, I have only a few recommendations:

1. If you have pre-obesity or obesity, then lose 7–10% of your total bodyweight.

2. Avoid excessive alcohol.

3. Avoid high-fructose corn syrup.

I instruct my patients to avoid high-fructose corn syrup because I learned, during my training in obesity medicine, that several studies have shown it causes more liver inflammation than other forms of sugar.