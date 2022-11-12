FROM THE GUT: My best-kept secret … until now. A look at health and obesity

Many of you may not be aware of my training or medical education “journey”. After completing medical school at VCU in Richmond I completed an internal medicine residency, and then served as chief resident at Howard University Hospital in Washington, DC.

I had decided years earlier I wanted to become a gastroenterologist — partly because the information came easier for me, and partly because I wanted to learn more about healthy eating — since we didn’t get much information during medical school.

Some of this interest was admittedly selfish. I’ve had issues with excess weight my entire life and I know firsthand how it can impact your entire life; from dating, to public speaking, to sports and travel (nobody wants to sit next to the big guy on the plane, right?).

Certainly, I would learn about healthy eating in a digestive health training program.

Well, after completing 3 years of general gastroenterology training and one year of advanced endoscopy training, I still knew nothing about a healthy diet.

Over a decade of my life dedicated to medicine and I knew nothing.

I had dabbled eating “low fat” in the 1990s and gained 30 pounds. I had dabbled with “low carb” in the early 2000s and lost 30 pounds, only to gain it back later.

In 2017 I learned about the Obesity Medicine Association — the world’s largest organization of clinical providers dedicated to the treatment of obesity using the latest evidence-based research.

No gimmicks. No tricks. No fads.

I was hooked from my first conference in 2017 and I sat for the certification exam the following year.

I’ve served on committees within the organization, and over the next few months I’d like to share a document we worked on a couple years ago. It was designed as a “toolkit” — a summation of our guidelines.

I don’t know why we haven’t broadcast this around the world. Maybe it’s my fault because I was waiting for someone else to do it. I apologize.

Over the next few months I’d like to share pertinent parts of the document that will help you and the ones you love get the most out of life.

This month I’ll share the health consequences of obesity.

Understanding obesity

What are the health consequences of obesity?

Some people believe that having obesity or pre-obesity does not significantly impact health, but this is not the case. Carrying excess weight can have significant health consequences.

Confusion may stem from terms such as “metabolically healthy obesity.” These terms are often used to indicate that metabolic diseases, such as diabetes and hypertension, are not always present in people with obesity, and that they are sometimes found in normal weight people.

To better understand this, we need to take a look at what causes the health consequences of obesity. This can be thought of in two separate, but related processes.

“Fat mass disease” is characterized by excessive physical force on body tissues resulting from body fat. This can cause joint problems, obstructive sleep apnea, and other problems. There is also “sick fat disease,” which is characterized by a disruption in the normal hormonal and immune properties of fat tissue. Many people think of body fat as simply a place in which the body stores extra calories, but this is not its only function.

Body fat also plays an important role in the function of the endocrine and immune systems. When the function of these systems is disrupted by excess fat, diseases such as type 2 diabetes and fatty liver disease can develop. Although those with “metabolically healthy obesity” do not have the metabolic problems associated with “sick fat disease,” they can still suffer from “fat mass disease” and are at increased risk of developing “sick fat disease” over the course of their life.

Both “fat mass disease” and “sick fat disease,” can lead to a multitude of health problems.

Some of the most common are listed below, although it is important to note that there may be other causes to these problems as well:

Cardiovascular disease, including heart attacks and strokes

Heart dysrhythmias

Blood clots, including pulmonary embolism

High blood pressure

Type 2 diabetes and pre-diabetes

Metabolic syndrome and dyslipidemia

Obstructive sleep apnea

Sex hormone irregularities (polycystic ovary syndrome and/or early puberty in

females; low testosterone and/or delayed puberty in males)

Gastroesophageal reflux disease

Gallstones

Kidney disease and kidney stones

Fatty liver disease and cirrhosis

Gout

Osteoarthritis

Various types of cancer, including breast and colon cancer

This list emphasizes the health consequences of obesity. However, there are important psychosocial consequences as well. There is a bidirectional relationship between obesity and depression, meaning that those who have depression are more likely to develop obesity, and those who have obesity are more likely to develop depression.

People with obesity may also face significant bias and stigma which contribute to adverse health consequences. For example, greater than 70% of children with obesity face some form of bullying or victimization related to their weight. People with obesity may have a concurrent undiagnosed eating disorder, such as bulimia nervosa or night eating syndrome. Some people with obesity may not be referred for preventive health screening, due to bias from their healthcare provider or may not pursue screening out of fear of biased interactions with healthcare providers.

Obesity also greatly increases a person’s risk of mortality. The two leading causes of death in the United States are heart disease and cancer, and obesity increases the risk of both of these conditions. In fact, obesity currently ranks as number two, behind cigarette smoking, as the most common preventable cause of cancer.