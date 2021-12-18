FROM THE GUT: Over 45? Give your family the gift of life this holiday season

The purpose of colon cancer screening is twofold: to remove precancerous polyps, and to find and potentially remove early colon cancers before they can spread. The CDC says that most people choose colonoscopies over stool tests as their screening test of choice. (Gastroenterologists will push for colonoscopies, but any type of screening is better than no screening at all.) The only drawback to stool tests are that if they come back with a “positive” result, you will need a colonoscopy and many insurers will declare that this colonoscopy is no longer screening—it may now be declared as diagnostic. Why should you care? Insurance company pays for screening; you pay for diagnostic.