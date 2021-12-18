FROM THE GUT: Over 45? Give your family the gift of life this holiday season

As a child, Christmas
centered around what toys I wanted, like the Atari 2600 and G.I. Joe figures. As I got older, I started thinking about what clothes I would get: Cross Colours, Hammer pants, the new “red-black-and-whites,” etc. (If you’re under 40, you may not get these references, but keep reading anyway.)
As an adult, I started realizing that this season was more about giving. What can you give your family that will last years?
According to the Center for Disease Control, colon cancer is ranked third for “rates of cancer deaths.” For men, the top two are lung cancer and prostate cancer. For women, the top two are lung cancer and breast cancer.
About 70 percent of Americans between ages 50–75 are up to date with colon cancer screening. For those who aren’t up to date, some have concerns about the possibility of a complication (major bleeding, tearing the colon, etc.) but you should know the American Cancer Society states the lifetime risk of developing colorectal cancer is about 1 in 23 (4.3 percent) for men and 1 in 25 (4 percent) for women. A 2008 review of over 50,000 colonoscopies performed for average risk screening showed a serious complication rate of just 1 in 357 (0.003 percent). It’s much safer to get screened than to risk getting colon cancer.
The purpose of colon cancer screening is twofold: to remove precancerous polyps, and to find and potentially remove early colon cancers before they can spread. The CDC says that most people choose colonoscopies over stool tests as their screening test of choice. (Gastroenterologists will push for colonoscopies, but any type of screening is better than no screening at all.) The only drawback to stool tests are that if they come back with a “positive” result, you will need a colonoscopy and many insurers will declare that this colonoscopy is no longer screening—it may now be declared as diagnostic. Why should you care? Insurance company pays for screening; you pay for diagnostic.
Since we’re on the subject of cost, you should know that the Affordable Care Act requires both private insurers and Medicare to cover the costs of colorectal cancer screening tests, because these tests are recommended by the United States Preventive Services Task Force. I should channel my inner Joe Biden because, “This is a big [expletive] deal.”
The rate of colon cancer has been decreasing for older adults (over 65) for the past two decades, largely due to the adoption of screening colonoscopies and stool tests. The scary news, however, is that rates of colon cancer have been increasing for those under 50. The USPSTF recently recommended that the age for colon cancer screening be dropped from 50 to 45 for everyone at average risk.
As of November 2021, three G.I. societies are now putting their stamp of approval on this recommendation. Last month, The United States Multi-Society Task Force (the American Gastroenterological Association, the American College of Gastroenterology and the American Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy) updated the 2017 guidelines and now recommends screening colonoscopies for average-risk adults starting at 45. Unchanged from 2017 is that for adults ages 76–85, continued screening should be individualized and screening is not recommended after 85.
So this holiday season, give your family something they’ll cherish: Get a screening colonoscopy and give them “you” for many more years to come!
Dr. Allan L. Hardy, who recently joined Fall Hill Gastroenterology, is board-certified in Internal Medicine, Gastroenterology and Obesity Medicine. He is the recipient of the 2021 Dr. Peter G. Lindner Award by the Obesity Medicine Association.