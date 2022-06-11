FROM THE GUT: Personalized nutrition may help those that suffer from Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Many of my patients have asked me (or told me) about foods that seem to make their Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) worse. For those of you who don’t know, IBS is a very common “functional” gastrointestinal disorder that impacts the quality of life for millions of Americans. The primary symptoms are abdominal pain and a change in bowel habits (solid, loose, both, etc.). Diagnosis and classification (diarrhea predominant, constipation predominant, etc.) is generally based on symptoms and an absence of organic disease—things like Celiac disease, Crohn’s, stomach ulcers, infections and tumors.

It’s estimated that about 10–15% of the population is affected by IBS and while there’s no actual cure, there are several things that can be done to improve the symptoms. Aside from medications, many people have noticed that certain foods can impact their experience. Since many people don’t want or need medications, there’s been lots of discussion in recent years over what foods to avoid if you have IBS. An expert review was just published in the journal Gastroenterology detailing the role of diet. I’ve summarized some of the key recommendations below:

Dietary advice is best for patients who have meal-related gastrointestinal symptoms, and referral to a registered dietician nutritionist may be needed.

Restrictive diets should be avoided in those with eating disorders.

Specific diet interventions should be attempted for a predetermined length of time.

Soluble fiber (psyllium, oat bran, flesh of fruits/vegetables) helps reduce symptoms of those with IBS. Insoluble fiber (wheat bran, whole grains, skins of fruits/vegetables) does not significantly improve IBS symptoms.

The best advice I came across as a clinician, is that the Low-FODMAP is the most evidence-based diet intervention. FODMAP is an acronym for fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides and polyols—and since nobody likes to say all of that, we just say FODMAPs. FODMAPs are poorly digestible, poorly absorbed sugars that can trigger symptoms in IBS patients. Four to six weeks of a Low-FODMAP diet (LFD) is enough to determine if a patient with IBS is going to respond, and most who respond will report symptoms improvement in two to six weeks. Implementing the LFD consists of three phases: 1) restriction, for no more than four to six weeks, 2) reintroduction of FODMAP foods, and 3) personalization based on results from reintroduction.

How did other diets stack up? One small trial did show that the gluten-free diet and Mediterranean diet significantly improved IBS symptoms including bloating and abdominal pain. In gener, there’s a lack of strong evidence that a gluten-free diet relieves IBS symptoms. Some patients will show up in my office with pages of food sensitivity testing. The journal article mentioned that a trial of 150 patients led to only a 10% reduction in IBS symptoms when they excluded all “problem foods” for 12 weeks. Personally, if I excluded a “problem food” for 12 weeks and I still had 90% of the problems, I don’t think I’d be to happy—so I’m not a big fan of food sensitivity testing for IBS. There are several sources online where you can find lists of foods that are considered either high or low in FODMAPs. If you have IBS, discuss this option with your physician.

Dr. Allan L. Hardy, who recently joined Fall Hill Gastroenterology, is board-certified in internal medicine, gastroenterology and obesity medicine.

