FROM THE GUT: Study looks at ties between long COVID, GI symptoms

One of the most difficult parts about treating COVID-19 is that we’re learning as we go.

I never realized how easy we had it when I was in medical school. Most of the diseases we learned about and studied had been around for decades, so we had accumulated lots of data points and we knew what worked and what didn’t work.

Aside from the fights over mask mandates, vaccination rates and overflowing hospital wards, we will soon have to deal with “long COVID.”

You’ve probably heard a little about this by now, but what does this mean? Long COVID suggests there will be new, chronic diseases that patients suffer from as a result of their previous COVID-19 infection. Certainly there will be different effects on different organ systems. As a gastroenterologist, what does this mean for my patients?

New research out of the Mayo Clinic and New York Presbyterian Columbia University Medical Center appears in the February issue of Gastroenterology and begins to probe gastrointestinal symptoms six months after COVID-19 infection. Researchers studied the link between mental health symptoms both before and after COVID-19 infection and the association between GI symptoms, such as diarrhea, constipation, abdominal pain or nausea/vomiting. Some of the interesting findings include:

Six months after COVID-19 diagnosis, 220 patients (29 percent) reported GI symptoms self-perceived to be related to COVID-19;

Patients with pre-COVID-19 mental health symptoms were more likely than those without to report GI symptoms post-COVID-19;

Women were no more likely than men to report post-COVID-19 GI symptoms or to meet criteria for Irritable Bowel Syndrome;

Of 110 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, 51 percent reported post-COVID-19 GI symptoms compared with just 26 percent of non-hospitalized patients.

That last factoid is very interesting because it suggests that more severe infection may be a risk factor for post-COVID-19 GI symptoms.

We must always be skeptical of new findings, and given the already-established link between anxiety/sadness and GI symptoms, it is entirely possible that the increased risk is related to heightened stress and anxiety from pandemic-related lifestyle changes rather than the direct effect of severe COVID-19.

Even the day-to-day stress of medical bills and missing work/school can exacerbate GI symptoms. The researchers conclude that a very strong association was indeed seen, as nearly a third (29 percent) reported at least one new GI symptoms after COVID-19.

So if you haven’t gotten vaccinated because you’ve heard you can still get infected, then consider that your infection may not be as bad after getting vaccinated.

Dr. Allan L. Hardy, who recently joined Fall Hill Gastroenterology, is board-certified in internal medicine, gastroenterology and obesity medicine.

