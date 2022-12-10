FROM THE GUT: Treating obesity with medications and nutritional plans

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays!

In keeping with last month’s installment, which covered understanding obesity, I would like to share with you pages 11, 12, and 13 from the Obesity Medicine Association’s “Press Media Toolkit.”

Those of us who contributed to this document put in quite a bit of time and I hope it serves you well. I’ll be back next month with a review of some of the commercial weight-loss programs. I’m sure you’ll be seeing plenty of commercials over the next few weeks between sips of eggnog!

Are there medications that help with weight loss?

Obesity is a complex chronic health condition that is treatable. A comprehensive, patient-centered approach that includes attention to nutrition, physical activity, and behavior are the foundation of treatment. However, given the chronic nature of obesity and the challenges of adhering to an eating plan, FDA approved anti-obesity medications may also be needed to achieve the desired health results.

Several anti-obesity medications have been approved by the FDA. Some are approved for short-term use, while others can be used long-term. Anti-obesity medications are most effective when they are used as part of a comprehensive treatment approach.

The decision to use anti-obesity medications is one that will be made by the patient and their obesity medicine clinician. The choice of medication will be based on medical history, other health conditions, current medications, and desired results. An obesity medicine clinician will provide information on the benefits, risks, and cost of the medications being recommended, so that the patient can determine which medication will be the best match.

A patient’s response to a medication will be monitored at regular intervals to ensure that the medication is achieving its desired effect. If it is not, the obesity medicine clinician may recommend another medication in its place. Given the chronic nature of obesity, anti-obesity medications may need to be continued long-term to keep the condition under control. This is no different than medications used for other chronic conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol.

What types of nutritional plans are used to treat obesity?

The most appropriate nutritional therapy for the treatment of obesity is one that is safe, effective, and one to which the patient will adhere. There are several nutritional plans that promote health.

Due to biological diversity and individual preferences, there is no such thing as one perfect eating plan for everyone, however there are certain common trends that are found in healthy nutrition plans:

Avoidance of processed foods

Avoidance of added sugars

Avoidance of trans-fats

Due to the length of time that is required to perform high-caliber studies, much of what we know about eating and health is observational.

There are several diets and eating styles that have been maligned in the press over the years and every year new diets hit the bookstores. Many myths about eating plans that reduce weight have been proven wrong in recent years.

For instance, “counting calories” is often not successful over the long term because the human body adapts to the reduced energy consumption, and over time, as appetite increases, excess weight often comes back. By focusing only on calories, people ignore the hormonal impact of varying macronutrient consumption (protein versus carbs versus fat).

Naturally occurring fat isn’t bad! For several decades we were under the impression that low-fat diets were needed for health, but during that time the obesity epidemic actually worsened. It turns out there are healthy and unhealthy fats.

Man-made trans fats (found in margarine, packaged baked goods, and used for frying fast foods) are unhealthy and should be avoided. In comparison, monosaturated fatty acids are healthy fats that are beneficial to both cardiac and liver health.

The majority of weight loss is indeed based on what you eat — or better yet, on what you don’t eat.

Listed below are different types of diets/nutrition plans that have been studied and have been proven to improve health.

Mediterranean eating styles: Surprisingly high in fat (35-40%), this nutrition plan promotes monosaturated fatty acid and omega-3 fat intake with nuts, fish, and seafood. Limited red wine is allowed.

Vegetables, fruit, legumes, whole grains, nuts and seeds are encouraged. This nutrition plan can easily be incorporated into a low-carb or plant-based lifestyle. Benefits include a 30% lower risk of a first cardiovascular event, 40% lower risk of developing Diabetes type 2, and improvement in fatty liver disease. The Mediterranean eating style may promote only modest weight loss, likely due to the heavy incorporation of grains.

Low glycemic index eating styles: This nutrition plan focuses on how quickly and to what degree an ingested food affects blood glucose. Popularized with the South Beach Diet, a 2010 study in the New England Journal of Medicine found this eating style to be beneficial for weight maintenance after patients lost more than 8% of their total body weight.

Low-carb eating styles: Popularized by Atkins, keto, and often incorporated into Paleo eating styles. Carbohydrate amounts are controlled. This is a good eating style for those with diabetes since it reduces insulin secretion and improves blood sugar levels. Low-carb eating can be incorporated into any nutritional lifestyle and often promotes the most weight loss, lowers triglycerides, and may increase HDL or “good” cholesterol.

Vegetarian and plant-based eating styles: These nutrition plans consist of foods that come primarily or exclusively from plants and avoid animal protein. There are many variants, some of which are similar to traditional Mediterranean eating styles. Vegans eat only plant-based foods, but other variants allow occasional fish (pescatarian), dairy products and eggs (lacto-ovo vegetarian), or even meat and animal products in moderation (flexitarian).

Other: There are several commercial programs that address behavior and accountability to help promote the type of lifestyle changes that are needed to both lose and maintain the loss of excess weight. These programs may incorporate group meetings and one-on-one counseling and are therefore not pure diets/nutrition plans as much as they are “lifestyle programs.” The most successful of these programs — just like the most successful nutrition plans — still borrow from the same basic tenets:

Avoid or limit processed foods (man-made foods, baked goods, sweets, batter-fried foods)

Avoid added sugars (table sugar, high-fructose corn syrup, honey, etc.)

Avoid trans-fats

For more information, contact an obesity medicine specialist near you.