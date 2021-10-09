FROM THE GUT: What is your body telling you?

Setting: Does it only hurt when you’re driving to work? Maybe you need a new job. Did it start hurting when you heard bad news? Maybe this is your “stress response.” Did it start hurting after you started taking ibuprofen for that hip pain? Maybe you’ve developed an ulcer.

Time: Does the pain last hours? Severe pain lasting hours should generally be worked up by a professional. Pain that lasts for a few seconds or a couple minutes and then resolves generally isn’t going to be an emergency and often works itself out—maybe it’s irritable bowel syndrome or a food intolerance. Pain that is progressively getting worse over days to weeks needs to be evaluated by a professional.

I asked another colleague, Dr. Larry Comerford, about this.

“I want to know if the pain is acute or chronic,” he said.

Your doctor will want to know if this is something you’ve had off and on for several years (chronic), or if this is something that just started suddenly (acute).

Modifying factors: Does the pain improve or change before/after you pass a stool? (No, I’m not talking about furniture.) Is the pain positional, or did it improve after you belched? It may have been gas pain.