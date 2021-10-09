FROM THE GUT: What is your body telling you?

When should you see your primary care physician or gastro doctor about your stomach pain? Is this something that will pass in a few days? A few hours? There are certainly hundreds of causes of stomach pain and you don’t need to complete a three-year gastroenterology fellowship to begin addressing most of the things that will ail you.
If this were medical school, or if you were one of those frightened interns on your favorite medical drama, the head physician would ask you the following about your patient’s pain: location, quality, severity, setting, time, modifying factors and associated symptoms.
Location: Where your pain is coming from and where it radiates to can help us determine the potential cause. My colleague, Dr. Tom Mastri, agrees: “First thing? Where is the pain?”
Right lower quadrant pain might be appendicitis, left lower quadrant pain might be diverticulitis, and right upper quadrant pain might be from your gallbladder.
Quality: A burning sensation (acid reflux) vs. a bloating sensation (food intolerance or bacterial overgrowth) vs. “it just hurts” (hundreds of possibilities) all convey different types of information for a medical professional.
Severity: We often want to know how bad the pain is, so on a scale of 1 to 10, where would you rate this symptom? If it’s a 9 or 10, you should probably head to the local emergency department. If it’s a 1 or 2, maybe that second burrito is just working its magic.
Setting: Does it only hurt when you’re driving to work? Maybe you need a new job. Did it start hurting when you heard bad news? Maybe this is your “stress response.” Did it start hurting after you started taking ibuprofen for that hip pain? Maybe you’ve developed an ulcer.
Time: Does the pain last hours? Severe pain lasting hours should generally be worked up by a professional. Pain that lasts for a few seconds or a couple minutes and then resolves generally isn’t going to be an emergency and often works itself out—maybe it’s irritable bowel syndrome or a food intolerance. Pain that is progressively getting worse over days to weeks needs to be evaluated by a professional.
I asked another colleague, Dr. Larry Comerford, about this.
“I want to know if the pain is acute or chronic,” he said.
Your doctor will want to know if this is something you’ve had off and on for several years (chronic), or if this is something that just started suddenly (acute).
Modifying factors: Does the pain improve or change before/after you pass a stool? (No, I’m not talking about furniture.) Is the pain positional, or did it improve after you belched? It may have been gas pain.
Associated symptoms: This is huge, so pay attention to your body. Have you had bloody diarrhea with this pain? It could be ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s disease. Have you noticed unusual weight loss? We’re worried about cancer in this case. Are your eyes jaundiced (yellow) or has your urine gotten darker? There could be something blocking your bile duct (the tube that drains bile from your gallbladder and liver down to your intestine). Are you constipated? This is a common cause of abdominal pain. By the way, it’s normal to pass anywhere from three stools per day to three stools per week. (And I’m still not talking about furniture.) Anemia (low blood levels) and low Vitamin D are often found in patients with celiac disease, so more laboratory testing might be needed if you have these findings.
So what is your body telling you? Let’s talk …
Dr. Allan L. Hardy will return to Fredericksburg to join Fall Hill Gastroenterology in December. He is board-certified in internal medicine, gastroenterology and obesity medicine.
