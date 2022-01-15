FROM THE GUT: What's sweet—and not so sweet—about sugar substitutes

If one of your new year’s resolutions is to get in shape or to lose some excess weight, then I’ve got news for you regarding sugar substitutes.
Sugar substitutes come in different varieties: artificial sweeteners, such as saccharin and aspartame; sugar alcohols, such as sorbitol and maltitol; and naturally occurring sweeteners, such as monk fruit, stevia. In preparation for the onslaught of patients who will be coming in to ask me about these, I decided to review the most recent data. I was left with more questions than answers.
The first warning I have is that anyone who claims to know hands-down that these are healthy or unhealthy is wrong. The data is very mixed, and studies can offer confusing results. Which sugar substitute was being studied? Were the participants normal weight or did they have obesity? Did participants have diabetes? How old were they? Were participants on a specific type of diet? Was the study comparing sugar substitutes vs. sugar, or was it looking at sugar substitutes vs. water? Was the study length one month or 10 years? All of these variables can change the outcome and give different results.
These questions are important, because when I hear people say these sweeteners are healthy—or unhealthy—my immediate question is: Compared to what?
FDA-approved sugar substitutes are considered safe when consumed in typical amounts—the exception being aspartame, which should be avoided by people with a condition called phenylketonuria.
The obvious solution is to reduce added sugars and drink only water. Unfortunately for us, we evolved over hundreds of thousands of years to like the taste of “sweet.” Thousands of years ago, sweet things provided calories and kept us alive, now they just keep my pants tight. Food companies know this. They know about the addictive potential of sweetness—and take advantage of this evolutionary detail.
So, are sugar substitutes healthy?
One meta-analysis by Hugo Laviada–Molina titled “Effects of nonnutritive sweeteners on body weight and BMI in diverse clinical contexts: Systematic review and meta-analysis” was published in Obesity Reviews in March 2020. Researchers reviewed 20 randomized-controlled trials and determined:
There’s no evidence that sugar substitutes promote body weight gain, even in children.
Replacing sugar with substitutes leads to weight loss, and this is especially evident in adults, people with obesity, and those not on any type of weight-loss diet.
It must be noted that the weight loss was generally less than 3.3 pounds, and weight-loss diets seem to be effective enough to make the impact of the use of sugar substitutes less relevant. You can review the study for yourself by going to: doi.org/10.1111/obr.13020.
So that’s good news. Now the bad news is that in exchange for possibly losing a few pounds and avoiding the disastrous consequences of high-fructose corn syrup, you might be sabotaging your weight-loss goals in the long run. And make no mistake, weight loss is a lifelong marathon, not a sprint. Some of these sugar substitutes are hundreds of times sweeter than regular sugar and may increase your desire for sweet things in general. They also tend to make naturally sweet things, such as fruit, taste less sweet and therefore less appealing. I’ve even had patients tell me that some substitutes still impact their blood sugar—perhaps less so than sugar/high-fructose corn syrup, but there was still an effect that we did not expect to see.
There’s data that sugar substitutes can alter the gut microbiome. I’m not convinced that they increase the risk of diabetes, because studies show that people with “diabesity” are more likely to use sugar substitutes anyway, so it’s easy to fall into the “what came first, chicken or egg” conundrum.
In the end, I tend to revert back to my days as an intern in Washington, D.C. I had several patients addicted to heroin, and it was accepted that a better alternative was methadone. At the same time, nobody would ever say that methadone was really healthy, or good for you, just that it was better than shooting up heroin. So, I tell my patients that sugar substitutes are probably better than high-fructose corn syrup, but if you’re really worried … just drink water.