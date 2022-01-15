FROM THE GUT: What's sweet—and not so sweet—about sugar substitutes

So that’s good news. Now the bad news is that in exchange for possibly losing a few pounds and avoiding the disastrous consequences of high-fructose corn syrup, you might be sabotaging your weight-loss goals in the long run. And make no mistake, weight loss is a lifelong marathon, not a sprint. Some of these sugar substitutes are hundreds of times sweeter than regular sugar and may increase your desire for sweet things in general. They also tend to make naturally sweet things, such as fruit, taste less sweet and therefore less appealing. I’ve even had patients tell me that some substitutes still impact their blood sugar—perhaps less so than sugar/high-fructose corn syrup, but there was still an effect that we did not expect to see.

There’s data that sugar substitutes can alter the gut microbiome. I’m not convinced that they increase the risk of diabetes, because studies show that people with “diabesity” are more likely to use sugar substitutes anyway, so it’s easy to fall into the “what came first, chicken or egg” conundrum.