Germanna students can access free virtual mental health care

Germanna Community College has partnered with TimelyCare telehealth program to provide free, virtual mental health care to its students at any time of the day or night, according to a release from college spokesman Mike Zitz.

The service provides confidential access 24/7 to anywhere in the U.S. at no cost for currently enrolled GCC students.

Students can download the app on their phone, sign in with their MyGCC user name and password and talk to licensed counselors day or night, Dr. Sarah Somerville, Germanna Associate Dean of Student Services Coordinator of Counseling, told the GCC College Board at its meeting Feb. 3.

Students can schedule up to six sessions with licensed therapists per year, free.

“If medication is necessary, they can get referrals to psychiatrists. It’s all confidential, with nothing passed on to the college,” said Somerville, a Culpeper native.

The virtual mental health care is for currently enrolled Germanna students who have graduated from high school.

During the pandemic, CDC data showed young people ages 18 to 29 have had the highest rates of anxiety and depression of any group, with 30 to 50 percent reporting one or both.

—Culpeper Star–Exponent