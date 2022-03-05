 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Germanna students can access free virtual mental health care

Germanna Community College has partnered with TimelyCare telehealth program to provide free, virtual mental health care to its students at any time of the day or night, according to a release from college spokesman Mike Zitz.

The service provides confidential access 24/7 to anywhere in the U.S. at no cost for currently enrolled GCC students.

Students can download the app on their phone, sign in with their MyGCC user name and password and talk to licensed counselors day or night, Dr. Sarah Somerville, Germanna Associate Dean of Student Services Coordinator of Counseling, told the GCC College Board at its meeting Feb. 3.

Students can schedule up to six sessions with licensed therapists per year, free.

“If medication is necessary, they can get referrals to psychiatrists. It’s all confidential, with nothing passed on to the college,” said Somerville, a Culpeper native.

The virtual mental health care is for currently enrolled Germanna students who have graduated from high school.

During the pandemic, CDC data showed young people ages 18 to 29 have had the highest rates of anxiety and depression of any group, with 30 to 50 percent reporting one or both.

—Culpeper Star–Exponent



State of the Union: Biden vows to halt Russia, hit inflation

State of the Union: Biden vows to halt Russia, hit inflation

WASHINGTON (AP) — Addressing a concerned nation and anxious world, President Joe Biden vowed in his first State of the Union address Tuesday night to check Russian aggression in Ukraine, tame soaring U.S. inflation and deal with the fading but still dangerous coronavirus.

Biden to launch ambitious overhaul of nursing home quality

Biden to launch ambitious overhaul of nursing home quality

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will launch a major overhaul of nursing home quality in his State of the Union speech, White House officials said Monday, outlining a series of measures long sought by advocates and opposed by the industry.

