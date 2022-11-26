Going purple for preemies

Staff members throughout Mary Washington Hospital wore purple Nov. 17 in honor of World Prematurity Day. The hospital’s Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit hosted more than 175 visitors who learned about premature births and state-of-the-art equipment used in their care.
Former NICU patients and their families returned to visit with the nurses and doctors who had cared for their preemies and shared stories. Community partners provided product samples and the cafeteria even got in on the fun, serving miniature food options in honor of the hospital’s tiniest patients.
