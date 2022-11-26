 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Guadalupe Clinic gets $2,500 donation

Lance Carrington, director of the Guadalupe Free Clinic in Colonial Beach (center), receives a $2,500 donation from Colonial Beach Fraternal Order of Eagles representatives Tommy Edwards and Sharon Schellin.

Guadalupe Free Clinic of Colonial Beach recently received a $2,500 donation from the Colonial Beach Fraternal Order of Eagles. Clinic Director Lance Carrington, center, accepted the check from Tommy Edwards, Aerie 4315 trustee and VA State past president, and Sharon Schellin, Aerie 4315 president and VA State trustee.

The money will be used for clinic operations as the facility recently moved to a larger location in the town's Food Lion shopping center, at 700 McKinney Blvd., Suite 1100. The new location provides more than twice the space and four exam rooms instead of two, doubling the need for medical equipment and supplies, Carrington said. 

The clinic is a ministry of the Catholic Diocese of Arlington. Its team of medical providers volunteer their services to care for the poor of uninsured of Westmoreland County. 

