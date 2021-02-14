Health brief: Bay Rivers gets grant to offer more telehealth

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Bay Rivers Telehealth Alliance will receive $900,000 in grant funds in the next three years to develop the Eastern Shore Telehealth Consortium, which in turn will build an infrastructure to promote increased resources, innovation and coordination of health services on the Eastern Shore of Virginia.

The initial project is to help coordinate telehealth services for those with mental health, substance use disorders and opioid use disorder by linking treatment resources through telehealth.

Over the next three years, ESTC will work with community partners to increase the use of other interventions, according to a press release.

The funding comes from the U.S. Department for Health and Human Services Rural Health Network Development Program.

The Bay Rivers alliance and Eastern Shore consortium will partner with Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital, Eastern Shore Community Services Board, Eastern Shore Regional Jail, Eastern Virginia Medical School and the Virginia Department of Health.

Other agencies interested in partnering with the group can contact Donna Dittman Hale, executive director for Bay Rivers, at ExecDirector@bayriverstelehealth.org.

The consortium’s mission is to increase health care access for all people on the Eastern Shore by delivering telemedicine through virtual appointments and projects.—Cathy Dyson

