 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HEALTH BRIEF: MWH recognized for stroke care
0 comments

HEALTH BRIEF: MWH recognized for stroke care

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MWH RECOGNIZED FOR STROKE CARE

Mary Washington Hospital’s Primary Stroke Center has received the American Heart Association’s Gold Plus Get with the Guidelines—Stroke Quality Achievement Award for commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines.

On average, someone in the U.S. suffers a stroke every 40 seconds, and nearly 795,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year, making stroke the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability.

Get with the Guidelines—Stroke was developed to assist health care professionals with providing the most up-to-date, research-based guidelines for treating stroke patients. Each year program participants apply for the recognition by demonstrating their level of care. Mary Washington Hospital also provides education to help patients manage their health and rehabilitation at home, according to a press release.

The Fredericksburg hospital also received the Target: StrokeSM Honor Roll award, which means it met measures developed to reduce the time between the patient’s arrival and treatment with the clot-buster tissue plasminogen activator. Also known as tPA, it’s the only drug approved to treat ischemic stroke.

—Staff report

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What household items need cleaning everyday and what can wait

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Health, Med. & Fitness

KHN’s ‘What the Health?’: The Autumn of Democrats’ Discontent

Congress is back in session with a short time to finish a long to-do list, including keeping the government operating and paying its bills. Hanging in the balance is President Joe Biden’s entire domestic agenda, including major changes proposed for Medicare, Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act. Meanwhile, the new Texas abortion law that bans the procedure early in pregnancy is prompting action in Washington. Joanne Kenen of Politico, Mary Ellen McIntire of CQ Roll Call and Sarah Karlin-Smith of the Pink Sheet join KHN’s Julie Rovner to discuss these issues and more. Also, Rovner interviews former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb about his new book on the covid-19 pandemic.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert