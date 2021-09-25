HEALTH BRIEF: MWH recognized for stroke care

MWH RECOGNIZED FOR STROKE CARE
Mary Washington Hospital’s Primary Stroke Center has received the American Heart Association’s Gold Plus Get with the Guidelines—Stroke Quality Achievement Award for commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines.
On average, someone in the U.S. suffers a stroke every 40 seconds, and nearly 795,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year, making stroke the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability.
Get with the Guidelines—Stroke was developed to assist health care professionals with providing the most up-to-date, research-based guidelines for treating stroke patients. Each year program participants apply for the recognition by demonstrating their level of care. Mary Washington Hospital also provides education to help patients manage their health and rehabilitation at home, according to a press release.
The Fredericksburg hospital also received the Target: StrokeSM Honor Roll award, which means it met measures developed to reduce the time between the patient’s arrival and treatment with the clot-buster tissue plasminogen activator. Also known as tPA, it’s the only drug approved to treat ischemic stroke.
—Staff report