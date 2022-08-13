HEALTH BRIEF: MWH STROKE CENTER EARNS AWARD

Mary Washington Hospital’s Primary Stroke Center has received the American Heart Association’s Gold Plus Get with the Guidelines–Stroke Quality Achievement Award.
Get With the Guidelines–Stroke combines the expertise of the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association and strives to improve stroke care, minimize the long-term effects of a stroke and even prevent death, according to a news release.
The program makes it “easier for our teams to improve outcomes for stroke patients by putting proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis,” said Dr. Arun Chhabra, the medical director and staff neurologist at the hospital’s Primary Stroke Center.
Participation with the program is associated with improved patient outcomes, fewer readmissions and lower mortality, “a win for health care systems, families and communities,” said Dr. Steven Messe, chairman of the Stroke System of Care Advisory Group.
People are also reading…
—Cathy Dyson