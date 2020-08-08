HEALTH BRIEF: Neurology practice joins Mary Washington Healthcare

NEUROLOGY PRACTICE HAS JOINED MWHC
Neurology Associates of Fredericksburg has joined Mary Washington Neurology. Patients of the practice will continue to be treated by Drs. Arnold Aguilera, Richard Erwin and Dale Pcsolyar.
Erwin said the team is excited to partner with Mary Washington Healthcare after working together almost 30 years. “With full integration, patients will have access to extended services and a more comprehensive approach to wellness,” he said.
Mary Washington Neurology is a multispecialty practice whose neurologists treat patients in central Virginia and the greater Washington metropolitan area with academic level neurological care. The team practices “evidence-based medicine in the treatment and advances of neurological diseases and engage in clinical research,” according to a press release.
—Cathy Dyson
