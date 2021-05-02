Health brief: Pelton picked for advisory group

Dr. Jeffrey J. Pelton has been appointed to a committee position with the Society of Surgical Oncology, a U.S.-based oncology organization, according to a press release from Mary Washington Healthcare.

With Mary Washington Medical Group and a surgical oncologist, Pelton said he was honored and humbled to be selected for the Endocrine Disease Site Work Group. Various groups serve as scientific advisory committees and execute the society work at the direction of the leadership, Pelton said.

Responsibilities include reviews of current clinical practice and research, collaborating with the SSO Education Council to develop continuing medical education, reviewing abstracts for the annual SSO Clinical Congress, writing content material, helping develop consensus statements on current clinical practice and reviewing articles for publication.

Pelton’s appointment is for two years.

—Cathy Dyson