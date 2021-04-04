Health brief: Spotsylvania Regional's Dr. Ryan competes 500 robotic surgeries

Dr. Bradley C. Ryan, the first robotic general surgeon at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, marked National Doctors Day on March 30 with his 500th successful robotic surgery.

Ryan joined the Fredericksburg medical community in 2006 and practices with Premier Surgical. After completing undergraduate studies at Harvard University and a doctorate in medical science at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, he received training in general surgery at Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta. He later completed additional training in robotic surgery in 2016.

“I am impressed every day how the technology of robotic surgery has impacted my practice,” he said, adding that patients experience less discomfort, have shorter hospital stays and are able to get back to their routines quicker.

Robotic surgery is available for diseases of the gallbladder, colon pathology that is both benign and malignant, abdominal wall herniation, gastroesophageal reflux and peptic ulcer disease, along with almost any other surgical disease of the abdominal organs. Last fall, Ryan was the second surgeon in Virginia to perform robotic natural orifice—essentially incision-free colon surgery.

—Cathy Dyson

