Health brief: SUICIDE PREVENTION CLASS OCT. 18

Most people who died by suicide gave a hint about their intentions. But analyzing words and actions can be tricky. Rappahannock Area Community Services Board provides a free community training called safeTALK to help people recognize and react to the warning signs.
The 3-hour workshop in suicide alertness is for anyone age 15 and older. There is no cost to participants and training materials will be provided by the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services.
RACSB will offer the training on Oct. 18 from 8 a.m. to noon at River Club, 10825 Tidewater Trail in Spotsylvania County. At least 10 participants are needed to host the course.
For more information, email prevention@rappahannockareacsb.org. Registration is available at bit.ly/safeTALK-RACSB.
— Cathy Dyson