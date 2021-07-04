 Skip to main content
Health brief: Symposium to feature health care careers
Rappahannock Area Health Education Center and Mary Washington Healthcare will host a free virtual symposium for high-school seniors and college students featuring career exploration, virtual tours, panel discussions, mock interviews and experiential learning.

The online event is free and planned July 20–22. Registration is available at bit.ly/HCDS2021.

The conference will allow students to discover areas within health care and provide resources for various career paths.

The Rappahannock Area Health Education Center, or AHEC, serves the Northern Neck, Middle Peninsula, Fredericksburg and surrounding areas and focuses on improving health care access, quality and education. Through community-based programs, the center identifies, motivates, recruits, trains, and retains a health care workforce committed to underserved populations.

Event participants include Rappahannock Community College, University of Mary Washington, Germanna Community College and Randolph–Macon College.

—Cathy Dyson

