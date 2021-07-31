health brief

ROSNER YMCA PLANS TO HOST HEALTH FAIR
The Rappahannock Goodwill Health & Wellness Fair will be held on Saturday, Aug. 14 from 9-11 a.m. at the Ron Rosner YMCA, 5700 Smith Station Rd., in Spotsylvania County.
The event will include free health screenings for blood pressure, glucose and cholesterol; women’s self-defense demonstrations; chair massages; healthy food and cooking demonstrations; education about natural products and supplements; Chinese medicine and acupuncture specialists; and more.
Admission is free but some activities have a small fee.
—Cathy Dyson
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!