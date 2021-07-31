 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HEALTH BRIEF
0 comments
health brief

HEALTH BRIEF

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ROSNER YMCA PLANS TO HOST HEALTH FAIR

The Rappahannock Goodwill Health & Wellness Fair will be held on Saturday, Aug. 14 from 9-11 a.m. at the Ron Rosner YMCA, 5700 Smith Station Rd., in Spotsylvania County.

The event will include free health screenings for blood pressure, glucose and cholesterol; women’s self-defense demonstrations; chair massages; healthy food and cooking demonstrations; education about natural products and supplements; Chinese medicine and acupuncture specialists; and more.

Admission is free but some activities have a small fee.

—Cathy Dyson

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Remote learning brought some positive changes for students

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert