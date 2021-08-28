HEALTH BRIEFS: Aug. 29

STARDUST BALL GOES VIRTUAL

The Fairy Godmother Project is shifting its Stardust Ball—its primary fundraiser of the year—from an in-person event to a virtual one because of rising COVID-19 cases.

“I am greatly saddened that we will not be able to gather together for the 2021 Stardust Ball, but as an organization that serves immunocompromised children and has a mission to promote wellness and public health, we felt this was the correct decision,” said Andie McConnell, executive director. “The pandemic has added additional stress to the well-being of our families, making our ability to continue supporting them more important than ever.”

McConnell and the FGP board consulted with local health officials before deciding not to host a large gathering as the Stardust Ball originally was planned for Sept. 17. The organization will pivot to a “week of giving” when community members will be able to bid on a variety of auction items and make donations to the organization.

The Fairy Godmother Project raises funds for local families facing all phases of pediatric cancer. It works to alleviate the day-to-day stress for parents through emotional and financial support which allows caregivers more time to better support their families.