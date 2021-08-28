HEALTH BRIEFS: Aug. 29

STARDUST BALL GOES VIRTUAL
The Fairy Godmother Project is shifting its Stardust Ball—its primary fundraiser of the year—from an in-person event to a virtual one because of rising COVID-19 cases.
“I am greatly saddened that we will not be able to gather together for the 2021 Stardust Ball, but as an organization that serves immunocompromised children and has a mission to promote wellness and public health, we felt this was the correct decision,” said Andie McConnell, executive director. “The pandemic has added additional stress to the well-being of our families, making our ability to continue supporting them more important than ever.”
McConnell and the FGP board consulted with local health officials before deciding not to host a large gathering as the Stardust Ball originally was planned for Sept. 17. The organization will pivot to a “week of giving” when community members will be able to bid on a variety of auction items and make donations to the organization.
The Fairy Godmother Project raises funds for local families facing all phases of pediatric cancer. It works to alleviate the day-to-day stress for parents through emotional and financial support which allows caregivers more time to better support their families.
All its families travel more than 100 miles for treatment, incurring travel expenses, and three of every four families with a child with cancer has at least one parent who has to cut back on work—or stop working altogether. More than 83 percent of families with a child with cancer experience some level of financial hardship, according to the Fairy Godmother Project.
Organizers will contact ticket holders about the change in the event and encourage virtual donations. More information is available at fairygodmotherproject.org.
WHISKEY EVENT HELPS GWYNETH’S GIFT FOUNDATION
Gwyneth’s Gift Foundation plans its third annual Whiskey Business, with a focus on the Scottish Highlands, to support its mission of raising awareness of cardiopulmonary resuscitation and the use of automated external defibrillators after someone suffers cardiac arrest.
The event is planned from 7–10 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Old Silk Mill in Fredericksburg. It includes traditional Scottish fare, the band Carbon Leaf, a premium cigar rolled on site by Puchos Cigars and, of course, the national drink of Scotland. Brand experts will provide tastings of Highland Park 18 Year Pride, Tomatin 12 Year, and Glendronach 12 Year as well as an open bar of world-class Scotch.
The fundraiser also includes an auction. Tickets are $75 per person or $140 per couple and 100 percent of donations goes directly to programming. Tickets are available at eventbrite.com/e/whiskey-business-scottish-highlands-tickets-95643808205.
More information about the foundation is available at gwynethsgift.org or info@gwynethsgift.org.
TENNIS TOURNEY BENEFITS CLINIC
Registration is being accepted for the eighth annual Lloyd F. Moss Memorial Tennis Tournament Sept. 9–12 at the Fredericksburg Country Club.
The event will benefit the Moss Free Clinic, which provides medical, dental and pharmacy services to the underserved in Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.
An optional “Skills, Strokes & Strategy Clinic” to help participants improve their techniques and competitiveness is planned at 6 p.m. on Sept. 9. Coaches will be Dr. Jeppy Moss III and Rob Light, tennis pro at the country club.
The 2021 Doubles Tournament, on Sept. 11–12, is designed for all skill levels of tennis players and includes divisions for men, women and mixed. Within each division, players can choose between recreational, competitive or champion play, and each player may register for up to two divisions. Each team is guaranteed at least two matches during the tournament.
Registration is available at tinyurl.com/2021MossTennis. More information about sponsorships is available at 540/741-1080 or events@mossfreeclinic.org.
—Cathy Dyson
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425