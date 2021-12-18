HEALTH BRIEFS: Dec. 19, 2021

MORE BEHAVIORAL HEALTH SERVICES OFFERED IN STATE
Virginians with Medicaid have access to six new behavioral health services aimed to strengthen crisis response, address a national emergency in children’s mental health care and provide new supports for individuals with developmental disabilities, according to the Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services.
The new benefits started Dec. 1 along with the establishment of Marcus Alert programs in five regions across the state, including Orange, Madison, Culpeper, Fauquier and Rappahannock counties. The program focuses on diverting those who are having a crisis in mental health, substance use or with developmental disability challenges to community care rather than law enforcement. Several state departments worked together to provide a framework so that each locality can have a specific plan in place, and all community services boards in Virginia will have established Marcus Alert systems by July 2026.
Also, in July 2022, the new hotline for mental health emergencies, 9-8-8, will be available nationwide, connecting individuals in crisis to suicide prevention and mental health counselors.
The new benefits will “transform the way Virginians get care when they’re in crisis,” Gov. Ralph Northam said. “When people can get the treatment they need, especially in their own communities, they are less likely to reach a crisis point, and less likely to need hospital care.”
He said determining how to provide behavioral health treatment has been a challenge across the state and nation—and made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic.
New services include two in-home therapy options for youth ages 11–18 with significant disruptive behaviors. They will be offered intensive family and community-based treatment as well as short-term treatment for those referred by juvenile justice, behavioral health, school or child welfare systems.
The mobile crisis response will be available around the clock to assess and provide early intervention during a behavior health crisis. The community stabilization benefit will provide short-term support for those in crisis—to keep the situation from escalating—and those experiencing an acute emergency are eligible for up to 23 hours of crisis stabilization services.
AMBULATORY CENTER GETS TOP AWARD
Fredericksburg Ambulatory Surgery Center recently was named a Leapfrog Top Ambulatory Surgery Center in 2021, one of only 13 selected nationally for the competitive award.
This is the inaugural year of Leapfrog’s Top ASC award, presented by The Leapfrog Group, a national watchdog organization of employers and other purchasers often acknowledged as the toughest standard-setters for health-care safety and quality.
Ratings are determined by the quality of patient care in terms of staffing, the patient experience, hand hygiene, surgical checklist protocols and preventing errors.
The Fredericksburg center is majority owned by Mary Washington Healthcare and has been performing same day surgeries since 1987. With six operating rooms and more than 80 professionals on staff, the center performs about 7,000 procedures a year.
HCA ASKS FOR HOLIDAY LIGHTS TO STAY ON
HCA Virginia is asking the community to show support for frontline health care workers through its “Keep Your Lights Up for Healthcare Heroes” through Jan. 31.
“Health care heroes have been fighting on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic for almost two years, sacrificing time with their families, putting themselves in harm’s way, and working long hours to take care of others,” said Jan Gannon, HCA Capital Division chief nursing executive. “Holiday lights provide an emotional boost to everyone who sees them.”
HCA Virginia is asking businesses, communities and homeowners to keep their holiday lights up for all frontline health care workers in the state. Other ways to get involved include posting a picture of holiday light displays on social media with the hashtag #LightsUp4Heroes; posting yard signs, thanking doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists and other professionals who continue to treat COVID patients; and personally thanking an acquaintance in health care.
COUNSELING SERVICE HAS NEW DIRECTOR
Fredericksburg Counseling Services Inc., which provides mental health services and support to the underserved in the Fredericksburg community, has received an award from the Joe and Mary Wilson/Community Benefit Fund at Mary Washington Healthcare.
With it, FCSI will continue to expand its services, which include providing a clinical training site for the region’s health providers. Its new executive director, Kimberly Kennedy, will lead FCSI as it celebrates its 60th anniversary in 2022.
Its various projects are made possible by grants from the Wilsons as well as the David Morgan Fund, Fredericksburg Charitable Savings Fund and Behavioral Health Fund of the Community Foundation. FCSI’s mission is to provide residents with “hope and a sustainable future,” according to a press release.
