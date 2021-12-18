HEALTH BRIEFS: Dec. 19, 2021

MORE BEHAVIORAL HEALTH SERVICES OFFERED IN STATE

Virginians with Medicaid have access to six new behavioral health services aimed to strengthen crisis response, address a national emergency in children’s mental health care and provide new supports for individuals with developmental disabilities, according to the Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services.

The new benefits started Dec. 1 along with the establishment of Marcus Alert programs in five regions across the state, including Orange, Madison, Culpeper, Fauquier and Rappahannock counties. The program focuses on diverting those who are having a crisis in mental health, substance use or with developmental disability challenges to community care rather than law enforcement. Several state departments worked together to provide a framework so that each locality can have a specific plan in place, and all community services boards in Virginia will have established Marcus Alert systems by July 2026.

Also, in July 2022, the new hotline for mental health emergencies, 9-8-8, will be available nationwide, connecting individuals in crisis to suicide prevention and mental health counselors.