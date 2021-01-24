Health briefs: Drug-trend webinar set for Feb. 22; Oracle Heart partners with MWHC

Webinar set on spotting signs of substance abuse
An upcoming, free webinar aims to help adults learn to keep up with the trends in substance abuse, spot warning signs and act quickly to intervene.
“High in Plain Sight” will be held virtually Feb. 22. It will help adults learn more about drug trends. Rappahannock Area Community Services Board, The Community Collaborative for Youth and Families and Be Well Rappahannock will sponsor the webinar, which features Jermaine Galloway, an 18-year veteran of law enforcement who is internationally known as an expert in teen drug and alcohol trends.
This online workshop will cover alcohol and drug clothing, alcoholic energy drinks, alcopops, alcohol and drug concealment methods and containers, drug paraphernalia, drug-related music and groups, logos, stickers, new technology, youth party tendencies, party games, non-traditional alcoholic beverages, social networking sites, synthetic drugs, OTC drugs, inhalants, concentrates, e-cigarettes and party drugs.
Register online for one of two sessions. For the 1 p.m. session, register at bit.ly/3oEZDuZ. For the 6:30 p.m. session, register at bit.ly/39plTCB.
For details, contact Michelle Wagaman, prevention services coordinator for Rappahannock Area Community Services Board, at mwagaman@rappahannockareacsb.org or 540/374-3337, ext. 7520.
Oracle Heart partners with Mary Washington
Oracle Heart and Vascular has partnered with Mary Washington Medical Group to form Mary Washington Cardiology in Stafford County while it continues its private, independent practices in Fredericksburg and Woodbridge.
Dr. Ashok Prasad of Oracle Heart said its collaboration with Mary Washington Healthcare will give patients more access to diagnostic and therapeutic services and “a more comprehensive approach to cardiovascular wellness.” The partnership allows MWHC to expand services offered at Stafford Hospital, said Eric Fletcher, vice president of MWHC.
—Staff reports