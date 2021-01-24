Health briefs: Drug-trend webinar set for Feb. 22; Oracle Heart partners with MWHC

Webinar set on spotting signs of substance abuse

An upcoming, free webinar aims to help adults learn to keep up with the trends in substance abuse, spot warning signs and act quickly to intervene.

“High in Plain Sight” will be held virtually Feb. 22. It will help adults learn more about drug trends. Rappahannock Area Community Services Board, The Community Collaborative for Youth and Families and Be Well Rappahannock will sponsor the webinar, which features Jermaine Galloway, an 18-year veteran of law enforcement who is internationally known as an expert in teen drug and alcohol trends.

This online workshop will cover alcohol and drug clothing, alcoholic energy drinks, alcopops, alcohol and drug concealment methods and containers, drug paraphernalia, drug-related music and groups, logos, stickers, new technology, youth party tendencies, party games, non-traditional alcoholic beverages, social networking sites, synthetic drugs, OTC drugs, inhalants, concentrates, e-cigarettes and party drugs.

Register online for one of two sessions. For the 1 p.m. session, register at bit.ly/3oEZDuZ. For the 6:30 p.m. session, register at bit.ly/39plTCB.