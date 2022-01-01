HEALTH BRIEFS: Fredericksburg-area health news

EXTENSION OFFERS DIABETES PREVENTION CLASS
Virginia Cooperative Extension is offering free online classes to help prevent people with prediabetes—higher-than-normal blood sugar levels—from developing the full-blown condition.
The PreventT2 National Diabetes Prevention Program will have its first online meeting Jan. 13 at 6:30 p.m. and continue to meet online for a year, according to a press release. The program is designed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, offered free through a Virginia Department of Health grant and guided by a trained Extension lifestyle coach. Participants learn skills to make lasting changes, such as losing a modest amount of weight, becoming more physically active and managing stress.
Research has shown that program participants who lost 5 to 7 percent of their body weight—10 to 14 pounds for a 200-pound person—reduced their risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 58 percent, according to the Cooperative Extension office. Type 2 diabetes is a serious condition that can lead to heart attack, stroke, blindness, kidney failure or loss of toes, feet or legs.
Adults with prediabetes, a history of gestational diabetes or those overweight are eligible. The online meetings are weekly at first, then scale back as participants learn skills to maintain their lifestyle changes, according to the press release. Those interested can contact April Payne in the Spotsylvania Extension office by Friday at arpayne@vt.edu or 540/507-7568.
GWYNETH’S GIFT RECEIVES GRANT
Gwyneth’s Gift Foundation of Fredericksburg has received a grant from Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation to help support its mission to educate and train people to save lives by providing hands-only cardiopulmonary resuscitation and using automated external defibrillators.
Gwyneth’s Gift works to provide free training and awareness to community members who help those who’ve suffered a cardiac arrest outside a hospital setting and it pays for AEDs placed in schools, public facilities and locations where large numbers of people gather.
The foundation recently rebranded its emphasis to focus on a “Culture of Action” going forward, according to a press release.
“Culture of Action is the urgency to respond when needed. So often we see people freeze or take out their phones rather than getting involved during emergencies,” said Kathleen Steininger, director of operations. “We want to give people the skills and confidence needed to respond.”
The rebrand includes an updated logo and remodeled website and print materials.
MEDICAL GROUP EXPANDS INTO STAFFORD
In November, Dr. Reshma Parab and Dr. Mahdere Asfaw of Mary Washington Endocrinology and Dr. Lauren Fiske of Mary Washington Infectious Diseases expanded their services to Stafford Hospital. They join Mary Washington Cardiology, General Surgery and Urology which also have offices in the Stafford Medical Pavilion, according to a press release.
They are part of the Mary Washington Medical Group, which has more than 500 providers in the Fredericksburg area. The group covers 21 specialties, from family medicine to highly specialized surgical care.
GIANT PHARMACY CELEBRATES 1M VACCINES in 2021
Giant Food Pharmacy recently announced that it reached the milestone of administering more than 1 million vaccinations in 2021, encompassing COVID-19, seasonal flu, shingles, and other vaccines, throughout its 152 pharmacy locations serving the greater Washington, Maryland, Northern Virginia and Delaware region.
Giant pharmacies are offering the Moderna and Pfizer booster vaccinations at all their locations, and the Johnson & Johnson booster at select stores. Customers are encouraged to schedule an appointment or walk-in to their local Giant Pharmacy to receive their vaccinations. Appointments will be prioritized.
For more information, visit giantfood.com/pharmacy.
—Cathy Dyson