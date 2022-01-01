HEALTH BRIEFS: Fredericksburg-area health news

EXTENSION OFFERS DIABETES PREVENTION CLASS

Virginia Cooperative Extension is offering free online classes to help prevent people with prediabetes—higher-than-normal blood sugar levels—from developing the full-blown condition.

The PreventT2 National Diabetes Prevention Program will have its first online meeting Jan. 13 at 6:30 p.m. and continue to meet online for a year, according to a press release. The program is designed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, offered free through a Virginia Department of Health grant and guided by a trained Extension lifestyle coach. Participants learn skills to make lasting changes, such as losing a modest amount of weight, becoming more physically active and managing stress.

Research has shown that program participants who lost 5 to 7 percent of their body weight—10 to 14 pounds for a 200-pound person—reduced their risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 58 percent, according to the Cooperative Extension office. Type 2 diabetes is a serious condition that can lead to heart attack, stroke, blindness, kidney failure or loss of toes, feet or legs.