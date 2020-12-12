 Skip to main content
HEALTH BRIEFS: LOW gets Walmart grant; New gastro practice formed
LOW GETS WALMART GRANT

The Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire & Rescue Co. recently received a $1,000 grant from Walmart to help protect members against cancer by implementing recognized best practices in decontamination and personal protective equipment.

Various professional organizations have advocated for assistance as national studies have shown firefighters are at increased risk of many types of cancer, said Fire Chief Mike Cianci. He thanked Walmart for providing the “much-needed funding.”

Walmart Community Grants are awarded through an open application process and provide funding from Walmart and Sam’s Club facilities to local organizations.

The Lake of the Woods Volunteer Fire & Rescue Co. serves Locust Grove, Germanna and Wilderness areas of eastern Orange County. The company responded to 899 calls last year.

NEW GASTRO PRACTICE FORMED

Gastroenterology Associates of Fredericksburg has partnered with Mary Washington Medical Group to form Mary Washington Gastroenterology at the Stafford Hospital complex.

Dr. Dong Lee said the gastroenterology group had a long-standing relationship of providing care in the community and that patients will access to more services as a result of the partnership.

Gastroenterology Associates of Fredericksburg will continue to maintain its private, independent practice at its Fredericksburg location.

—Cathy Dyson

