HEALTH BRIEFS: Moore joins HOAF team; Tulip Drop returns; and more

TULIP DROP RETURNS, BENEFITS GWYNETH’S GIFT

Bloomia, a King George County business and largest supplier of tulips on the East Coast, brought some sunshine and colorful blooms to the area last year through an effort called Tulip Drop.

It was so successful, the company decided to do it again, except this time, all proceeds from the sale of fresh flowers will go to Gwyneth’s Gift, a local nonprofit devoted to raising awareness of the need for cardiopulmonary resuscitation and automated external defibrillators for the treatment of sudden cardiac arrest.

Soon after the pandemic started last year, Bloomia customers canceled orders for tulips, and General Manager Werner Jansen decided to share them with individuals and businesses in downtown Fredericksburg instead of letting them going to waste. Many people “were willing to donate generously, so this year we are contributing tulips again to receive donations and make both a positive influence as well as a noteworthy impact in the community,” he said.