HEALTH BRIEFS: Oct. 31, 2021

HEALTH DISTRICT, MWHC ASSESS COMMUNITY NEEDS

The Rappahannock Area Health District is partnering with Mary Washington Healthcare to complete a Community Health Assessment, or CHA, for Planning District 16 which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Stafford, Spotsylvania, King George and Caroline.

MWHC completes the assessment every three years as a requirement of its nonprofit status, but this is the first time the two groups have worked together to identify health-related needs and community assets.

More than 55 additional organizations, including nonprofits, faith-based groups and government agencies also will provide guidance and feedback, according to the RAHD.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, public health has been top of mind for everyone,” said RAHD Director Dr. Olugbenga Obasanjo. “Beginning the CHA process now will help us build on the strong relationships we have formed and ensure when the next threat to health comes along, we’re united in the fight.”

The process examines the social determinants of health such as housing, income, employment, education, access to healthy food and more—goals that MWHC and RAHD share, said Xavier Richardson, MWHC’s senior vice President and chief development officer.