HEALTH BRIEFS: Oct. 31, 2021

HEALTH DISTRICT, MWHC ASSESS COMMUNITY NEEDS
The Rappahannock Area Health District is partnering with Mary Washington Healthcare to complete a Community Health Assessment, or CHA, for Planning District 16 which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Stafford, Spotsylvania, King George and Caroline.
MWHC completes the assessment every three years as a requirement of its nonprofit status, but this is the first time the two groups have worked together to identify health-related needs and community assets.
More than 55 additional organizations, including nonprofits, faith-based groups and government agencies also will provide guidance and feedback, according to the RAHD.
“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, public health has been top of mind for everyone,” said RAHD Director Dr. Olugbenga Obasanjo. “Beginning the CHA process now will help us build on the strong relationships we have formed and ensure when the next threat to health comes along, we’re united in the fight.”
The process examines the social determinants of health such as housing, income, employment, education, access to healthy food and more—goals that MWHC and RAHD share, said Xavier Richardson, MWHC’s senior vice President and chief development officer.
“This great opportunity to work together on the CHA allows both of us to fulfill not only our organizational requirements but also pursue important community-identified priorities,” he said.
The assessment looks at various forms of data and community feedback, then identifies priorities to be addressed in a Community Health Improvement Plan or CHIP. Officials with the RAHD will begin that process in the spring.
HOLIDAY TREE HONORS ONES PASSED AWAYThe Stafford Hospital Auxiliary has begun its annual Stars of Love campaign.
With a minimum donation of $10, a silver star bearing the name of an honoree will be placed on Stafford Hospital’s holiday tree or can be picked up to display at home. Donations are made annually to recognize loved ones, new babies, children or grandchildren, parents and those who have passed away.
All donations will be recognized in the Book of Honor on display in the lobby of Stafford Hospital and will benefit Mary Washington Healthcare Hospice Services which directly supports the Stafford community.
Donations will be accepted through Jan. 1. More information is available online under Stafford Hospital’s Stars of Love program or at 540/741-9145.
DENTAL TIPS FOR HALLOWEENAs Halloween is expected to make a big comeback this year, the Virginia Dental Association is reminding kids—and parents—of ways to take care of their teeth in the midst of the holiday.
According to a recent National Confectioners Association survey, 80 percent of Americans plan on trick-or-treating this year, compared to 65 percent in 2020.
Participants should brush their teeth or swish their mouth with water after a treat, resist eating candy throughout the day and avoid chewy and sour candies, the dental group said. The dentists also recommend dark chocolates lower in sugar.
In addition, the VDA encourages parents to not delay a child’s routine dental care.
