HEALTH BRIEFS: Sunday, Feb. 6

FREE WORKSHOP OFFERED FOR CAREGIVERS
Rappahannock–Rapidan Community Services is offering a free Zoom-based Building Better Caregivers to help family, friends or paid workers deal with the many challenges of taking care of adults.
The workshop is offered by the Self-Management Resource Center, is interactive and limited to 12 people. It starts at 10 a.m. Feb. 11 and continues each Friday through March 18. Each session lasts 2.5 hours.
Topics to be discussed include:
- Methods to improve caregiver’s health
- Dealing with difficult emotions
- Managing behaviors of difficult care partners
- Planning for the future
- Finding resources
- Improving communication with family and friends
- Family meetings
- Communicating with health professionals and health care systems
- Action-planning, problem-solving, decision-making
Participants will get the accompanying free guidebook and Zoom link upon preregistration, which is required. To register or for more information, contact Bonnie Vermillion at bonnired@comcast.net. Enrollment is limited.
LOCAL TEXAS ROADHOUSE PART OF FUNDRAISER
All Texas Roadhouse locations, including the one in Spotsylvania County, will donate all profits on Monday to the American Tinnitus Association, or ATA, in honor of the company’s late founder, Kent Taylor.
The restaurant also will donate 10 percent of all Texas Roadhouse and ATA co-branded gift cards sold through March 31 to the association. More than 26 million adults in the U.S. battle tinnitus, a ringing or buzzing noise in one or both ears that is often associated with hearing loss.
“Despite its growing prevalence and often devastating effects, tinnitus remains a severely underfunded medical condition,” said Torryn P. Brazell, CEO of the association. “This partnership brings us one step closer to changing the status quo.”
The campaign honors the legacy of Taylor, who was “passionate about helping others,” said Jerry Morgan, CEO and president of Texas Roadhouse.