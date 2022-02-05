HEALTH BRIEFS: Sunday, Feb. 6

FREE WORKSHOP OFFERED FOR CAREGIVERS

Rappahannock–Rapidan Community Services is offering a free Zoom-based Building Better Caregivers to help family, friends or paid workers deal with the many challenges of taking care of adults.

The workshop is offered by the Self-Management Resource Center, is interactive and limited to 12 people. It starts at 10 a.m. Feb. 11 and continues each Friday through March 18. Each session lasts 2.5 hours.

Topics to be discussed include:

Methods to improve caregiver’s health

Dealing with difficult emotions

Managing behaviors of difficult care partners

Planning for the future

Finding resources

Improving communication with family and friends

Family meetings

Communicating with health professionals and health care systems

Action-planning, problem-solving, decision-making

Participants will get the accompanying free guidebook and Zoom link upon preregistration, which is required. To register or for more information, contact Bonnie Vermillion at bonnired@comcast.net. Enrollment is limited.

LOCAL TEXAS ROADHOUSE PART OF FUNDRAISER