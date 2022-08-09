 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
health briefs

HEALTH BRIEFS

COMMUNITY BABY SHOWER SET

Stafford Hospital will host its third Community Baby Shower the weekend after Labor Day. The event is free and for new and expectant mothers to learn about Mary Washington Healthcare services, community businesses and local resources for moms and babies.

The shower is planned from 11 a.. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 in the café at Stafford Hospital, at 101 Hospital Center Blvd. in Stafford. The event will include raffles, goodie bags and light refreshments. The Fredericksburg Police Department will be on-site performing car seat checks.

Registration is available online at BabyShower.mwhc.com or by calling 540/741.1404.

THERAPIST WINS GOLD MEDAL

Shawn Stewart, a massage therapist who lives in Locust Grove, recently won a gold medal in the wellness category at the first American Massage Championship, held last month in Cherokee, North Carolina.

The competition and festival at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort included more than 40 massage therapists and 675 people in attendance. Stewart, a therapist for 11 years, won first in wellness massage which includes treatments with hot stone, aromatherapy, lymph drainage and spa and holistic massages.

The championship included six categories—Swedish, Asian, wellness, freestyle methods, both Eastern and Western inspired, and chair massage. Stewart also competed in Swedish massage.

Judges evaluated the participants and gave points based on techniques, ergonomics, flow, innovation and development of new methods and client contact. Each participant spent one hour-long round giving a massage, then getting one, then watching another therapist at work.

Stewart said he got into massage to help relieve others of pain. Over the years, he said he’s perfected a style that includes stretching with the massage to loosen muscles, ligaments, tendons and joints. He is the owner of Stone Tower Massage in Fredericksburg.

NANDAGOPAL JOINS PRACTICE

Dr. Lakshminarayanan Nandagopal, or “Dr. Nanda” as he is known to patients and colleagues, has joined Hematology Oncology Associates of Fredericksburg.

He is board certified in internal medicine, medical oncology and hematology, has been published extensively and has made numerous presentations at medical conferences nationwide. In addition, he has served as a clinical investigator in more than 15 clinical trials. He specializes in cancers of the reproductive system and urinary system and precision medicine, which involves the high-level customization of treatments and care, according to a news release.

Most recently, Nandagopal served as an assistant professor in hematology/oncology at the University of Alabama in Birmingham, Alabama, where he completed his fellowship training. He graduated from medical school in India and completed his residency in internal medicine at Wayne State University/Detroit Medical Center. Nandagopal also worked as a chief resident at a Veterans Affairs medical center and served as a hospitalist in oncology in the greater Detroit area.

—Cathy Dyson

