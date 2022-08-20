HEALTH BRIEFS

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DRUG TREATMENT AVAILABLE IN NORTHERN NECK

Bay Rivers Telehealth Alliance has received federal grants to offer free resources, through outpatient and telehealth services, for people seeking help or treatment for mental health and substance use disorders or opioid use disorder.

The alliance serves patients in the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula counties of Essex, King and Queen, King William, Lancaster, Mathews, Middlesex, Northumberland, Westmoreland and Richmond County. Free services range from screening, counseling and substance abuse management to medication-assisted treatment and group therapy. They are available at five clinics:

  • Master Center for Addiction Medicine, 6760 Main St., Suite C, Gloucester. 804/375-5287
  • Middle Peninsula–Northern Neck Community Services Board, 530 General Puller Highway, Saluda. 804/758-5314
  • VCU Health Motivate Clinic (Addiction Bridge Clinic at VCU Health Tappahannock Hospital), 501 N. 2nd St. #100, Richmond. 804/628-6777
  • Ledwith–Lewis Free Clinic, 317 Duke St., Tappahannock. 804/443-9590
  • Bay Aging, 5370 Old Virginia St., Urbanna. 804/286-9563

Information about the services is available electronically and in printed copies in both English and Spanish, including at the Rappahannock Community College. More information is online at bayriverstelehealth.org.

HEALTHGRADES RECOGNIZES SPOTSY REGIONAL

Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center was among four HCA Virginia hospitals that received 2022 Excellence Awards in women’s health care from Healthgrades, a marketplace program that connects doctors and patients.

Spotsylvania Regional was rated in the top 10% for labor and delivery services by Healthgrades. Other HCA facilities recognized include Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, top 5% for labor and delivery and top 10% for obstetrics and gynecology care and gynecologic surgery; Chippenham and Johnston–Willis Hospitals, top 5% for labor and deliver and OB/GYN care; and Reston Hospital Center, top 10% for labor and delivery and OB/GYN care.

Healthgrades analyzed labor and delivery data for patients from 16 states between 2018 and 2020. If all hospitals performed similarly to those receiving excellence awards, Healthgrades estimates an average of 135,637 patients could have avoided complications.

More information on the measurements is available online at healthgrades.com.

