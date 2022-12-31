HEALTH MATTERS: A new year means a new you, but go easy on yourself

After December’s pandemonium and decadence, January offers opportunities for order and discipline.

The chance to press the reset button, consider new goals and set resolutions can be positive. But unrealistic expectations can make the best intentions backfire.

About 90% of people don’t follow through on their New Year’s resolutions. For many, this can simply mean not dropping 20 pounds or learning a new language. But it can also lead to anxiety, self-loathing and/or depression.

So how can we take the good parts of goal setting without decreasing mental wellness? Be realistic about setting goals. And be flexible about your path to achieving them. Above all, set goals that are meaningful to you. Many New Year’s resolutions center around what society thinks we need—to be thinner or richer or to trade up in homes, cars or relationships. Consider changes that really will make you happier, not changes that will look good on social media.

Additionally, make mental health a priority as you plan for 2023 by:

Taking time for self-care. This does not have to be bubble baths and scented candles. It can include prioritizing your health—making appointments to see your doctor, dentist, therapist, psychiatrist, etc. Or making sure that each month includes an activity that will bring you joy or peace.

Do plan to get moving. But you don’t have to join a gym or resolve to run a marathon. Exercise boosts mental health, but that exercise doesn’t have to be something you dread. Find something you enjoy that also encourages you to move your body—peaceful walks, gardening, playing with children or pets, dancing, juggling …

Be kind to yourself. Berating someone or shaming them doesn’t help them make positive changes—and that includes yourself.

Choose a fun resolution. Resolve to compliment a stranger every day, post a positive social media picture weekly, or take a monthly road trip. Resolve to learn a hobby that intrigues you or to watch a new movie each month. Commit to weekly date nights. Or decide this is the year you’re going to take a foreign trip or visit that flea market you’ve been thinking about for more than a decade.

Or create a fun path to your goal. If you want to tackle something more serious like losing weight, getting organized or budgeting, make sure to keep yourself motivated. Set a realistic path with specific goalposts and offer yourself fun rewards along the way.

Find a tribe. Surround yourself with people who will support you and your goal. This could be friends and family or it could mean finding a new group. You can find local or social media groups dedicated to a variety of hobbies or goals. If you want to improve your photography, there are local photo groups. Or there are running clubs if you’re trying for a marathon. Social media offers a wide array of support, too. Just make sure to find a tribe that shares your goals, not one that will shame you along the way.

If you need extra support, RACSB offers virtual groups for people seeking recovery from substance use disorders and/or mental illness. You can find a list of groups, meeting times and details for joining online: rappahannockareacsb.org/peer-support-services.