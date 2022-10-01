 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HEALTH MATTERS: Anxiety disorders can be managed with proper care and planning

One way to work through anxiety is to try something relaxing, like yoga, meditation, journaling, listening to music or reading a book.

 iSTOCKPHOTO

THE WORLD feels pretty heavy these days, doesn’t it? And if that’s left you feeling anxious, you’re not alone.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans reported feeling anxious quite frequently. We’ve all had those moments of anxiety—when we’re worried about something or dreading an event.

But for many people, anxiety is more than fleeting. When distress or panic interrupt daily life, an anxiety disorder is a likely cause. Before the pandemic, about 20% of Americans had anxiety disorders. That number jumped 25% during the pandemic, and we don’t know what the long-term effects will be.

Anxiety disorders can be treated, and anyone who struggles continually with worry or fear should seek care.

When you first notice the symptoms of anxiety—irritability, dread, racing heartbeat, shortness of breath, headaches, tremors, stomach issues—there are several things you can do to help relieve your distress:

Breathing exercises. There are several techniques you can try. One is belly breathing, or breathing from your diaphragm. To do this, inhale through your nose while counting to five, imagine inflating a balloon in your belly. Then, exhale through your mouth while counting to five.

Take a break. Try something relaxing like yoga, meditation, journaling, listening to music or reading a book.

Limit caffeine, which can increase your feelings of anxiety.

Count to 10 slowly.

Go for a walk.

Try a fidget toy. These aren’t just for children—fidgets can help people of all ages calm down when feeling anxious.

Talk to a friend. Find a safe person who will help you through your anxiety without shaming you.

Try a grounding technique. One of the most popular is the 5-4-3-2-1 technique: Pay attention to your current environment and find five things you can see, four things you can feel, three things you can hear, two things you can smell and one thing you can taste.

There are also things you can do before you feel anxious to prevent distress from taking over:

Get enough sleep.

Eat healthy foods, including snacks to keep your blood sugar from dropping.

Exercise daily and try to include both cardio and strength training.

Get involved in your community.

Keep track of your anxiety and notice patterns.

Talk to supportive friends and family members about your anxiety.

Make a list of techniques that work for you when anxiety strikes.

Reduce caffeine, alcohol and sugar intake.

Amy Umble is communications coordinator for Rappahannock Area Community Services Board. This organization serve Fredericksburg and Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties.

