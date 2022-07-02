 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Fredericksburg Free Lance Star is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Ascent Audiology & Hearing
alert top story

HEALTH MATTERS: Be smart when you spend time in the sun this summer

  • 0

WHEN the mercury rises, tempers flare, depression smolders and suicide risks spike. Many people know about seasonal affective disorder and winter blues, but summer brings its own mental health risks.

Increasing temperatures have been linked to rising numbers of emergency room visits for behavioral health concerns. And studies show a rise in “depressive language” on social media during heatwaves.

But the summer doesn’t have to be cruel. There are many ways to keep your cool—literally and figuratively:

Make sure to catch some rays. But safely. Sunlight is known to reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety. But try to get your Vitamin D in during the mornings and evenings, when there is less chance of sunburn or heat stroke. And always make sure to protect your skin with sunscreen.

Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water, and avoid caffeine and alcohol.

Slow down, especially during days when the heat index reaches triple digits. Give yourself more time to complete tasks and schedule rest breaks.

People are also reading…

Check your meds–or those of a loved one. Some medications exacerbate the effects of extreme heat. Find out and learn how to mitigate those effects.

While staying inside, be mindful of “extra” sources of heat: ovens, lights, computers, etc. If you don’t need them, don’t use them.

Get wet. Try a quick swim in the pool or take an extra shower. Or, try splashing water on your face, wrists or feet.

If you don’t have air-conditioning, spend the hottest part of the day at the mall, library or movie theater. Or find a friend who will share their central air.

Eat some cold melons, popsicles, or ice cream.

Post some positive messages on your social media accounts.

According to CDC, most skin cancers are caused by too much exposure to ultraviolet light, which can damage skin cells. The sun is strongest between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., so we need to be extra mindful of our exposure during this timeframe.

Sunscreen (recommended for everyone age six months and older) is a very important tool to protect your skin from the harmful effects of the sun’s rays while still spending time outside, but it needs to be used correctly to offer the maximum benefit. Because it wears off, make sure to reapply sunscreen after two hours and check the expiration date. Sunscreens with no expiration date only have a shelf-life of three years, but high temperatures will shorten that.

Other ways to protect your skin from the sun include:

Shade: You can find shade from trees, an umbrella, or a shelter.

Hat: A wide-brimmed hat with no holes (like those made of straw) is best. If you wear a baseball cap, make sure to apply sunscreen, and continue to reapply as you spend time outside, on your ears and the back of your neck.

Sunglasses: Not only do sunglasses protect your eyes from harmful UV rays, but they also protect the delicate skin around your eyes.

The Environmental Protection Agency publishes a daily UV Index that forecasts the sun’s strength: epa.gov/enviro/uv-index-search. Just type in your zip code and if the index in your area is 3 or higher, make sure you’re protecting your skin.

We can all enjoy the many physical and mental benefits of spending time outdoors while still being sun smart.

Mary Chamberlin is the public information officer for the Rappahannock Area Health District. Amy Umble is communications coordinator for Rappahannock Area Community Services Board. Both organizations serve Fredericksburg and Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties.

0 Comments

Tags

Build your health & fitness knowledge

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Newspaper: Oklahoma gun deaths rose as firearms access grew

Gun deaths in Oklahoma have increased since a “permitless carry” law allowing people over the age of 21 to carry a gun without a permit or training went into effect in 2019, according to a newspaper’s review of data. The Oklahoman analyzed state medical examiner data. It found that Oklahoma has recorded some of its deadliest months in history since the law took effect. In the decade before “permitless carry,” only 10 months had 70 or more firearm deaths. From November 2019 until January, there were 10 months with more than 70 gun-related deaths. Following recent mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, Uvalde, Texas, and in Tulsa, Republican leaders in Oklahoma haven't shown interest in any gun control measures.

Most say nation on wrong track, including Dems: AP-NORC poll

Most say nation on wrong track, including Dems: AP-NORC poll

A new poll shows an overwhelming and growing majority of Americans say the U.S. is heading in the wrong direction, including nearly 8 in 10 Democrats. The poll, by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, finds that deep pessimism about the economy continues to plague President Joe Biden. Eighty-five percent of U.S. adults polled say the country is on the wrong track. Seventy-nine percent describe the economy as poor. The findings suggest Biden faces fundamental challenges as he tries to motivate voters to cast ballots for Democrats in November’s midterm elections. The poll shows only 39% of Americans approve of Biden’s leadership overall, while 60% disapprove.

Instagram and Facebook remove posts offering abortion pills

Instagram and Facebook remove posts offering abortion pills

Facebook and Instagram have begun promptly removing posts that offer abortion pills to women who may not be able to access them following a Supreme Court decision that stripped away constitutional protections for the procedure. Memes and status updates explained how women could legally get abortion pills in the mail. Some even offered to mail the prescriptions to women living in a state that has banned the procedure.  Facebook and Instagram responded by removing some of the posts. The platforms' parent company, Meta, said it has a policy against gifting or selling pharmaceutical drugs.

More than 1 million voters switch to GOP in warning for Dems

More than 1 million voters switch to GOP in warning for Dems

Tens of thousands of suburban swing voters who helped fuel the Democratic Party’s gains of recent years are suddenly becoming Republicans. Overall, more than 1 million voters across 43 states have switched to the Republican Party over the last year. That's according to voter registration data analyzed by The Associated Press. They include both former Democrats and those previously unaffiliated with either major party. The phenomenon is playing out in virtually every region of the country — red states, blue states, in cities and in small towns — in the months since President Joe Biden replaced former President Donald Trump.

Commission report blasts decision to cull all Denmark's mink

Commission report blasts decision to cull all Denmark's mink

A Danish Parliament-appointed commission has harshly criticized the country’s government for its decision to cull millions of healthy mink at the height of the coronavirus pandemic to protect humans from a mutation of the virus. The 2020 decision to wipe out Denmark’s entire captive mink population had stirred strong controversy, particularly as the necessary legislation to allow such a drastic move was put in place more than a month after the cull had started. In its report released Thursday, the commission said Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was “grossly misleading” during a Nov. 4 press conference when she announced that all mink — infected and healthy animals alike — should be culled. The report also criticized other top Danish officials.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Why you should try pepper on desserts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert