HEALTH MATTERS: Be smart when you spend time in the sun this summer

WHEN the mercury rises, tempers flare, depression smolders and suicide risks spike. Many people know about seasonal affective disorder and winter blues, but summer brings its own mental health risks.

Increasing temperatures have been linked to rising numbers of emergency room visits for behavioral health concerns. And studies show a rise in “depressive language” on social media during heatwaves.

But the summer doesn’t have to be cruel. There are many ways to keep your cool—literally and figuratively:

Make sure to catch some rays. But safely. Sunlight is known to reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety. But try to get your Vitamin D in during the mornings and evenings, when there is less chance of sunburn or heat stroke. And always make sure to protect your skin with sunscreen.

Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water, and avoid caffeine and alcohol.

Slow down, especially during days when the heat index reaches triple digits. Give yourself more time to complete tasks and schedule rest breaks.

Check your meds–or those of a loved one. Some medications exacerbate the effects of extreme heat. Find out and learn how to mitigate those effects.

While staying inside, be mindful of “extra” sources of heat: ovens, lights, computers, etc. If you don’t need them, don’t use them.

Get wet. Try a quick swim in the pool or take an extra shower. Or, try splashing water on your face, wrists or feet.

If you don’t have air-conditioning, spend the hottest part of the day at the mall, library or movie theater. Or find a friend who will share their central air.

Eat some cold melons, popsicles, or ice cream.

Post some positive messages on your social media accounts.

According to CDC, most skin cancers are caused by too much exposure to ultraviolet light, which can damage skin cells. The sun is strongest between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., so we need to be extra mindful of our exposure during this timeframe.

Sunscreen (recommended for everyone age six months and older) is a very important tool to protect your skin from the harmful effects of the sun’s rays while still spending time outside, but it needs to be used correctly to offer the maximum benefit. Because it wears off, make sure to reapply sunscreen after two hours and check the expiration date. Sunscreens with no expiration date only have a shelf-life of three years, but high temperatures will shorten that.

Other ways to protect your skin from the sun include:

Shade: You can find shade from trees, an umbrella, or a shelter.

Hat: A wide-brimmed hat with no holes (like those made of straw) is best. If you wear a baseball cap, make sure to apply sunscreen, and continue to reapply as you spend time outside, on your ears and the back of your neck.

Sunglasses: Not only do sunglasses protect your eyes from harmful UV rays, but they also protect the delicate skin around your eyes.

The Environmental Protection Agency publishes a daily UV Index that forecasts the sun’s strength: epa.gov/enviro/uv-index-search. Just type in your zip code and if the index in your area is 3 or higher, make sure you’re protecting your skin.

We can all enjoy the many physical and mental benefits of spending time outdoors while still being sun smart.

Mary Chamberlin is the public information officer for the Rappahannock Area Health District. Amy Umble is communications coordinator for Rappahannock Area Community Services Board. Both organizations serve Fredericksburg and Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties.