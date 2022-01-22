HEALTH MATTERS: COVID-19 has taken away a lot, but not our choices

Choices. We make so many each day. From whether to hit snooze on our alarm clocks in the morning to whether we want to squeeze in one more episode of the show we’re bingeing, we have choices to make.

All our choices have consequences, some of them more serious than others. When it comes to COVID-19, the choices we make not only affect ourselves, but the people we love and even our communities.

We certainly never expected we would be facing record-breaking COVID cases and hospitalizations nearly two years after the first case was identified in Virginia. We’re tired and just want our lives to get back to normal.

Many of us have done all the right things—we’ve gotten vaccinated and boosted, we’ve worn our masks and practiced social distancing, we’ve stayed home when we’re sick, we’ve gotten tested and even isolated and quarantined when it’s been necessary. It can be so easy to become complacent and not be as diligent about doing all the things we know help keep us safe.