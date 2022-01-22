HEALTH MATTERS: COVID-19 has taken away a lot, but not our choices

Choices. We make so many each day. From whether to hit snooze on our alarm clocks in the morning to whether we want to squeeze in one more episode of the show we’re bingeing, we have choices to make.
All our choices have consequences, some of them more serious than others. When it comes to COVID-19, the choices we make not only affect ourselves, but the people we love and even our communities.
We certainly never expected we would be facing record-breaking COVID cases and hospitalizations nearly two years after the first case was identified in Virginia. We’re tired and just want our lives to get back to normal.
Many of us have done all the right things—we’ve gotten vaccinated and boosted, we’ve worn our masks and practiced social distancing, we’ve stayed home when we’re sick, we’ve gotten tested and even isolated and quarantined when it’s been necessary. It can be so easy to become complacent and not be as diligent about doing all the things we know help keep us safe.
How many times have we heard that this won’t last forever, and we need to modify our lifestyles just a little bit longer? COVID keeps throwing curveballs at us and it’s incredibly frustrating, right? Of course, it is. But we still have the ability to make choices—that’s something COVID has not taken away from us.
We will get through this surge like we’ve gotten through others. At some point, we won’t be dealing with a pandemic. Until then, keep making the choices that help keep yourselves and your communities safer—those choices matter.
Healthy emotional choices are just as important. As COVID evolves and surges, pandemic fatigue has become very real. It makes us feel like we’re not in control. We sometimes ask, “Why bother?”
Multiple studies have shown that anxiety interferes with our ability to make good choices. It leaves us in a screwed-up pattern of fight or flight, which often tampers down the parts of the brain that help us with rational thinking and understanding consequences.
But there are ways to tame your fight or flight mode. If you are feeling too anxious to consider your usual stress-reduction techniques, start with a grounding exercise. RACSB therapists often recommend one that is sometimes called 5-4-3-2-1, where you look around and notice:
- Five things you can see.
- Four things you can feel.
- Three things you can hear.
- Two things you can smell.
- One thing you can taste.
Once you are calmer, decide on a calming strategy, such as taking a walk, soaking in the tub, meditating, drinking a cup of tea, reading a short story or calling a supportive friend.
Acknowledge your feelings and frustrations. This is a trying time, and we don’t always have to focus on the positive messages.
But don’t get caught in the doom and gloom. Think about the positive aspects of your situation and find small, healthy choices you can make.
Mary Chamberlin is the public information officer for the Rappahannock Area Health District. Amy Umble is communications coordinator for Rappahannock Area Community Services Board. Both organizations serve Fredericksburg and Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties.
