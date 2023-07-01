Loneliness can be just as deadly as smoking or obesity, according to a recent report from the surgeon general. In fact, social isolation can be as harmful as smoking 15 cigarettes daily.

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy issued an advisory in May drawing attention to an epidemic of loneliness, saying that about half of American adults experience the condition that can increase the risk of heart disease, anxiety, high blood pressure, dementia, depression and diabetes.

Social isolation already plagued the country before the pandemic hit, but COVID worsened the crisis, according to Murthy’s advisory. Social distancing and advances in remote work and school options helped us weather a pandemic but also made it harder to foster personal connections.

Sometimes, anxiety and depression can make us think that loneliness is inevitable. But we can all work to create new connections and strengthen existing ones.

You can tally steps, cigarettes and beer cans. You can step on a scale to measure progress in the battle of the bulge. Fighting isolation is more abstract but doable.

Some ways to reduce loneliness include:

Reach out to a close friend or family member.

Participate in community groups, such as houses of worship and civic organizations.

Make a goal of attending one local event each month—you can find these in the community calendar of Fredericksburg.com and under the “events” tab at librarypoint.org.

Develop hobbies and find others who share those passions, whether online or in the community. On meetup.com, there are local groups devoted to photography, chess, gaming, computers, writing, hiking, crafting and more.

Adopt a pet—you’ll get unconditional love from your new companion but it also creates bonds with fellow pet owners.

Learn something new—try a fitness course, an art workshop or a class at Germanna Community College.

Help others. There are so many organizations needing volunteers in our area. Check out volunteermatch.org to search for an opportunity that fits you best.

Ask for help. If you find that loneliness interferes with your ability to live your best life, talk to your physician or make an appointment with a therapist.

Find more ideas for creating connections at belongingbeginswithus.org.