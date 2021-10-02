HEALTH MATTERS: Health care workers are heroic—but they're also human

In addition to helping health care workers deal with the emotional strain of their job, do your part to lessen that burden: Get your COVID-19 vaccine; wear a mask when you’re inside a public space, even if you’ve been fully vaccinated (during high levels of transmission like we are currently experiencing); practice social distancing; and if you’re not feeling well, get a COVID-19 test. If you’re unvaccinated, stay home while you’re awaiting your results. If you are fully vaccinated, wear a mask at all times until you receive your test results.

We as a community need to do our part to support our health care workers. These are the people who have been on the COVID-19 front lines since Day 1, and most of us cannot even begin to imagine what they must be going through, physically and emotionally. From a public health perspective, what can we do to help? What are our responsibilities? First and foremost, get your COVID-19 vaccine.

Time and time again, we’ve heard that the overwhelming majority of those hospitalized due to COVID are unvaccinated. In Virginia, unvaccinated people have been hospitalized at a rate 6.3 times that of fully vaccinated people.